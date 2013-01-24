To adjust the highest quantity setting, press and hold the icon of the drink you want to adjust for 3 seconds. The upper light of the drinks quantity icon and the upper light of the milk quantity icon (specific types only) starts to pulse and the start/stop button starts to pulse, indicating that you are in programming mode. Press the start/stop button. The machine starts to brew the selected beverage. The start light lights up continuously at first. When the machine is ready to store the adjusted volume, the start/stop light starts to pulse. Press the start/stop button again when the cup contains the desired quantity of coffee or milk. In case of cappuccino or latte macchiato, first the milk will be dispensed. Press the start/stop button when the cup contains the desired milk quantity. The machine automatically starts dispensing the coffee. Press the start/stop button again when the cup contains the desired quantity.

The machine has 3 default settings for each drink: low, medium, high.It is however possible to adjust and store the quantity to your own need, this option is only available using the highest setting.Find below instructions or watch the movie.After you have programmed the new highest default quantity for a drink, the machine will dispensethis new amount each time you select the highest quantity of this drink.