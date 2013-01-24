1) Open the MENU, select MAINTENANCE SETTING and select DESCALING CYCLE.

2) Press OK to confirm to start the descaling cycle.

3) Take out the water tank. Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in the water tank.

4) Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the MAX line. (Please ensure the MAX line is reached otherwise this will require further rinsing.) Place the water tank back into the machine.

5) Press “OK” to confirm.

6) Open the service door and empty the drip tray and the coffee grounds drawer. Place them back.

7) Press “OK” to confirm.

8) Fill half of the carafe with fresh water and insert it into the machine.

9) Place the milk carafe dispenser into brewing position. Press “OK” to confirm.

10) Place a bowl underneath the milk carafe dispenser and the dispensing spout. Press “OK” to confirm.

11) The machine will start dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. This takes about 20 minutes.

12) When the message “RINSE THE WATER TANK AND FILL WITH FRESH WATER” appears, the mixture of descaling solution and water has been used up.

13) Rinse the water tank and fill it with fresh water up to the MAX level. Press “OK” to confirm.

14) Empty the internal drip tray and place it back. Press “OK” to confirm.

15) Empty the milk carafe and fill half of the carafe again with fresh water and insert it into the machine. 16) Place the milk carafe dispenser into brewing position. Press “OK” to confirm.

16) Empty the bowl and place it back. Press “OK” to confirm.

17) The machine starts the rising cycle.

18) When the amount of water needed for the rinse cycle has been completely dispensed, the machine is ready. Important note: If the machine requests a second or third time to “RINSE THE WATER TANK AND FILL WITH FRESH WATER” , you did not fill the water tank up to MAX level. Refill the water tank up to MAX level and perform another rinsing cycle.

19) Empty the internal drip tray and place it back.

20) Empty and clean the milk carafe.

21) Wash the brew group afterwards with water.

22) The machine is now ready for use.