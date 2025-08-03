The Wi-Fi light is off

- The coffee machine is not connected to your home Wi-Fi (no initial Wi-Fi set-up done so far).

- The machine's Wi-Fi connection is switched off.

- The home Wi-Fi connection is not working properly.

- The connection to your home Wi-Fi is lost e.g. because the home router has changed or the network name or password has been changed.

- The distance between the coffee machine and router is too big.



The Wi-Fi light is on

- The Wi-Fi setup has been completed successfully and the coffee machine is connected to the home Wi-Fi.



The Wi-Fi light keep on after I switched off the machine

- To enable receiving updates, the Wi-Fi module needs to be available and therefore the Wi-Fi light stay on.



The Wi-Fi light is flashing

- The coffee machine is in the setup mode during the Wi-Fi setup process. The buttons on the coffee machine are inactive.

- In case the machine was already connected, the flashing light is an indication that the coffee machine is in the process of reconnecting to the home Wi-Fi.

- In case the machine is connected to the Wi-Fi network, the slow flashing light is an indication that the coffee machine is updating the firmware. This update can take several minutes and during this time the coffee machine cannot be used.