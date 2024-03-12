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My Philips 7000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner shows an error code

To learn what the error codes of your Philips 7000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner mean, check out the sections below.
 

7000 models

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6904/61.

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