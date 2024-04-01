Search terms

      Easy installation with PoE+ technology

      Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.

      Built-in camera and speakers

      The built in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.

      Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

      Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips Professional Display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

      Plug-and-play 10-point multi-touch display

      Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, optimised for native Android apps and the easy installation of web apps and software directly on the display. All controlled via an Internet connection.

      PPDS Wave-ready for remote management

      Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

