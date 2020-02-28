The Philips Videowall 3000 is designed for 24/7 operation and engages customers with its dynamic, immersive content. The CMND platform simplifies the management of content, while FailOver ensures enhanced reliability and peace of mind.
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Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one screen or 100.
Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module
Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables.
Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).
FailOver ensures content is always playing
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.
Full HD monitors. Brilliant images. Clear contrast
Boost image quality with Pure Colour Pro. Delivering higher luminance through custom colour temperature settings and advanced gamma calibration, content looks crisper and more radiant for stunning realism with a visual pop.
OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size
Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you’re showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Diagonal screen size
54.5 inch / 138.7 cm
Aspect ratio
16:9
Panel resolution
1920x1080p
Pixel pitch
0.63 x 0.63 mm
Optimum resolution
1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Brightness
500
cd/m²
Display colors
16.7 M
Contrast ratio (typical)
1200:1
Dynamic contrast ratio
500,000:1
Response time (typical)
8
ms
Viewing angle (horizontal)
178
degree
Viewing angle (vertical)
178
degree
Haze
25%
Connectivity
Audio output
3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
Video input
Display Port1.2 (x1)
DVI-D (x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)
VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
Audio input
3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
Other connections
OPS
USB 2.0 (x1)
Thermal sensor
Video output
DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
External control
IR (in) 3.5 mm jack
LAN RJ45 (x2)
Convenience
Placement
Landscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Tiled Matrix
Up to 15 x 15
Screen saving functions
Pixel Shift, Low Bright
Signal loop through
DisplayPort
RJ45
Ease of installation
Carrying Handles
Smart Insert
Energy saving functions
Smart Power
Network controllable
LAN (RJ45)
Sound
Built-in speakers
2 x 10W (RMS)
Power
Consumption (Typical)
164
W
Consumption (Max)
228 W
Standby power consumption
0.5W
Energy Label Class
G
Supported Display Resolution
Computer formats
For details see user manual
Video formats
1080p, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz
720p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
2160p, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz (HDMI/OPS/DP)
Dimensions
Set dimensions (W x H x D)
1211.3 x 682.1 x 97.8 mm (D@WallMount) / 97.8 mm (D@Handle) mm
Smart Insert mount
100mm x 100mm and 100mm x 200mm, 6xM4xL6
Product weight
28.7
kg
Wall Mount
400 x 400 mm, M6
Set dimensions in inch (W x H x D)
47.69 x 26.85 x 3.85 (D@WallMount) / 3.85 (D@Handle) inch