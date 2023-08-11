Search terms

    Professional Soundbar

    HAL5023/00

    Immersive TV Sound Experience

    This sound enhancing soundbar will extend the experience for guests using Philips MediaSuite TVs. Easy to install, set up and control, with a built-in subwoofer designed to add extra punch to special effects, music and more.

    Professional Soundbar

    Immersive TV Sound Experience

    With built-in subwoofer

    • 2.1 Soundbar
    • with built-in subwoofer

    More powerful TV sound

    Hear more in everything you watch and every track you love. 2.1 channels bring out the best in effects, score and dialogue. The built-in subwoofer lets you feel the bass, whether you're listening to music or watching an action movie.

    Play your personal sound content via Bluetooth Audio

    Link your mobile device via Bluetooth and play your favourite sound tracks with the enhanced sound performance of the soundbar.

    Easy set up and cloning via TV professional menu

    Easily configure the soundbar settings through the professional setup menu on the MediaSuite TV. All related settings can be copied and transferred to other TVs through cloning.

    Smart power cable for quick installation

    With the specially designed power cable adapter, only one power socket is needed to power both the Soundbar and the TV.

    Customizable sound configuration

    Choose the best sound settings for the best sound experience. Being in control over the professional settings, you can set a.o. the default level and maximum volume limit. The chosen default configuration will be reset upon for each new user.

    Controlled clearing of Bluetooth connections

    Linked to the user data clearance of the TV, it will be ensured that the Bluetooth pairing information from the used mobile devices will also be cleared.

    Control the soundbar with the TV remote control

    No dedicated remote control required. Conveniently control the soundbar volume with the TV remote control.

    Freedom of placement - whether wall mounted or on a surface

    Conveniently placed on a surface or mounted with the included wall brackets, the sleek trapezoid design looks great in any setting.

    Anti-theft provision

    Discourage unauthorised removal of the device with the anti-theft cable included.

    Professional warranty

    A professional device warrants a professional warranty: 3 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Convenience

      Wall mountable
      Yes
      Anti-theft provision
      Cable

    • Sound

      Equalizer settings
      • Movie
      • Music
      • Voice
      • Stadium
      Speaker output power
      200W max / 100 W RMS (10% THD)
      Speaker configuration
      2.1 (2x 2" + 1x 3")

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth
      • SBC
      • A2DP
      Bluetooth version
      4.2
      Number of HDMI connections
      1
      HDMI features
      • Audio Return Channel
      • Easylink (HDMI-CEC)
      • HDMI 1.4

    • Power

      Power supply
      100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
      Power consumption
      30  W
      Standby power consumption
      < 0.5 W

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Wall mount bracket (2pcs)
      • Y-shaped power cord adapter
      • HDMI Cable
      • Warranty Leaflet

    • Dimensions

      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      91.5 x 18 x 13  cm
      Gross weight
      3.8  kg
      Product weight
      2.5  kg
      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      70 x 12 x 7 cm

    • Packaging Data

      EAN
      87 18863 03997 7

    • Outer Packaging

      GTIN
      1 87 18863 03997 4
      Number of trade items
      4
      Outer carton (W x H x D)
      94 x 29 x 38.5  cm
      Gross weight
      16.5  kg
      Nett weight
      12  kg
      Tare weight
      4.5  kg

    • Supported by

      MediaSuite 5000-series
      HFL5014 HFL5114 HFL5214
      B-line 2000-series
      BFL2114 BFL2214
      MediaSuite 6000-series
      HFL6014 HFL6114 HFL6214

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    • Supporting TV models may require a software update.

