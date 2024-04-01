Search terms

Cast Server Professional TV

HAL6024/97
  • Casting with confidence Casting with confidence Casting with confidence
    -{discount-value}

    Cast Server Professional TV

    HAL6024/97

    Casting with confidence

    The Philips Cast Server is designed to allow users to enjoy their own content in up to 4K on their in-room TV. Integration is straightforward, bringing a private connection to every TV with no need for a dedicated hotspot or unique network.

    Cast Server Professional TV

    Casting with confidence

    The Philips Cast Server is designed to allow users to enjoy their own content in up to 4K on their in-room TV. Integration is straightforward, bringing a private connection to every TV with no need for a dedicated hotspot or unique network.

    Casting with confidence

    The Philips Cast Server is designed to allow users to enjoy their own content in up to 4K on their in-room TV. Integration is straightforward, bringing a private connection to every TV with no need for a dedicated hotspot or unique network.

    Cast Server Professional TV

    Casting with confidence

    The Philips Cast Server is designed to allow users to enjoy their own content in up to 4K on their in-room TV. Integration is straightforward, bringing a private connection to every TV with no need for a dedicated hotspot or unique network.

    Similar products

    See all Accessories

      Casting with confidence

      Your seamless, secure solution for Pro TV fleets

      • Cast Server

      An all-in-one cast solution

      Easily integrate the Philips Cast Server in the same IP network as the TV and onboard via the available CMND interface. A Hotel PMS or CMND Reception interface is required.

      Seamless operation with Chromecast built-in™

      The Philips Cast Server operates seamlessly with Chromecast built-in on your Philips professional TVs. It can also support mixed installations with external Chromecast v3 dongles, for example in hotels that are carrying out floor-by-floor TV fleet upgrades.

      Customisable with business branding

      Extending your business brand for a seamless experience, replace the background image on the Cast Server user interface with a new branded image.

      No more unwanted Wi-Fi hotspots

      With no dedicated Wi-Fi network or hotspot required for each TV, the Philips Cast Server simplifies the infrastructure, as well as the process for the user.

      A unique business model

      Delivering a reliable all-in-one Philips solution, the Cast Server is available with an initial 5-year licence, extendable yearly. Combined with PPDS free-of-charge CMND software and a simple PMS interface, this server solution does not require any other services, reducing investment requirements to make it an industry leader for cost efficiency.

      Includes access to Cast statistics

      A fully GDPR compliant system delivering relevant management statistics on the usage of cast applications.

      No need to connect to different Wi-Fi network

      Casting from a mobile device is straightforward and secure for the user. While remaining on the Wi-Fi network, simply scan the QR code on the in-room TV to pair a mobile device.

      Start to cast no matter what is on. Wherever. Whenever.

      Once paired, users can begin casting by tapping the cast icon on any cast enabled app. Even when the TV is off.

      User interface displayed in preferred language

      When a preferred language is set during check-in, the user interface will adapt to display for that user on the TV.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        19" Rack mountable
        yes

      • Compatibility

        Works with
        • Hospitality TV 4500 series
        • MediaSuite TV 5000 series
        • MediaSuite TV 6000 series

      • Connectivity

        Front
        • Ethernet LAN (user network)
        • DC in (5V)
        • Diagnostics I/O
        Back
        Ethernet LAN (TV IP network)
        Diagnostics
        2x DB-9 serial, 1x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x RJ45

      • Power

        Power supply
        DC 5V/2A

      • Accessories

        Included
        • AC/DC adapter: AC 100-240V-50/60Hz; DC 5V/5A
        • 19” rack mount brackets (2pcs)

      • Dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        35 x 30 x 10  cm
        Gross weight
        2.6  kg
        Product weight
        1.7  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        30 x 22 x 5 cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN
        87 18863 80002 7

      • Outer Packaging

        GTIN
        1 87 18863 80002 4
        Number of trade items
        5
        Outer carton (W x H x D)
        35 x 35 x 50  cm
        Gross weight
        13.6  kg

      • Supported by

        CMND
        v7.5.1 or higher

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • QR Code is registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
          • Chromecast is a trademark of Google LLC.
          • The images shown are for illustration purposes and may not be an exact representation of the product.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.