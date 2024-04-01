Casting with confidence
The Philips Cast Server is designed to allow users to enjoy their own content in up to 4K on their in-room TV. Integration is straightforward, bringing a private connection to every TV with no need for a dedicated hotspot or unique network.
Easily integrate the Philips Cast Server in the same IP network as the TV and onboard via the available CMND interface. A Hotel PMS or CMND Reception interface is required.
The Philips Cast Server operates seamlessly with Chromecast built-in on your Philips professional TVs. It can also support mixed installations with external Chromecast v3 dongles, for example in hotels that are carrying out floor-by-floor TV fleet upgrades.
Extending your business brand for a seamless experience, replace the background image on the Cast Server user interface with a new branded image.
With no dedicated Wi-Fi network or hotspot required for each TV, the Philips Cast Server simplifies the infrastructure, as well as the process for the user.
Delivering a reliable all-in-one Philips solution, the Cast Server is available with an initial 5-year licence, extendable yearly. Combined with PPDS free-of-charge CMND software and a simple PMS interface, this server solution does not require any other services, reducing investment requirements to make it an industry leader for cost efficiency.
A fully GDPR compliant system delivering relevant management statistics on the usage of cast applications.
Casting from a mobile device is straightforward and secure for the user. While remaining on the Wi-Fi network, simply scan the QR code on the in-room TV to pair a mobile device.
Once paired, users can begin casting by tapping the cast icon on any cast enabled app. Even when the TV is off.
When a preferred language is set during check-in, the user interface will adapt to display for that user on the TV.
