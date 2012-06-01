Home
SpeedPro Max

Fastest cordless cleaning with 360° suction nozzle*
Philips SpeedPro Max cordless vacuum

    360 ° vacuum and handheld 
    SpeedPro Max 360°

    Vacuum, mop & handheld
    PowerPro Aqua 3-in-1

    Vacuum & handheld
    PowerPro Duo 2-in-1

    Unrivalled speed. Unmatched airflow. Uninterrupted cleaning.



    Philips SpeedPro Max 360° Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

    FC6823/61

    Be the first to review this item

    Our best cordless vacuum ever for the fastest cleaning experience.* 360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster with every stroke, even backwards and along walls and furniture, to make every move count. Clean more in less time on both hard floors and carpets.
    360° suction for faster cleaning with every stroke.*
    PowerCyclone 8 technology - our best bagless vacuum cleaning technology to keep stronger suction for longer
    PowerBlade digital motor is engineered to create unmatched, high airflow (>1000 L/min)
    Motorized mini turbo brush to remove allergens from soft surfaces
    3-stage filtration system captures 99% bacteria and allergens to release cleaner air
    Built-in accessories always at hand for uninterrupted cleaning.
    Suggested retail price: HKD4,388.00

    *Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300€ in Germany 2017, using Philips developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.

     
    360° Suction nozzle

    Picks up faster with every stroke

    Our innovative 360° suction nozzle captures more dust and dirt faster with every stroke — even backwards and against walls — to make every move count.
    nozzle-tech-popup
    Click to enlarge

    Unmatched airflow

    for high vacuum cleaning performance

    Our most advanced bagless technology, PowerCyclone 8, maintains suction stronger and longer to clean your house faster. The PowerBlade digital motor drives unmatched airflow — taking in more than 1000 liters of air per minute. 


    Register within three months of purchase and enjoy a free five-year motor guarantee!

    Our most advanced bagless technology, PowerCyclone 8, maintains suction stronger and longer to clean your house faster. The PowerBlade digital motor drives unmatched airflow — taking in more than 1000 liters of air per minute.


    Register within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor guarantee!

    Uninterrupted cleaning

    from start to finish

    • 25.2V Li-Ion battery for up to 65 min. cleaning time
    • 3 speed settings for all your needs
    • Digital battery and filter-change indicators
    SpeedPro Max in action
    Cordless vacuum
    One nozzle for all floors
    Built-in brush nozzle
    Built-in brush nozzle
    Cordless vacuum cleaner
    Handheld
    No accessories required
    Simple to use with one click
    Reach every corner of your home
    Clean everywhere main
    SpeedPro Max's light weight and long reach easily extend to every corner of your home — with no cord to hold you back.
    Clean everywhere left
    With the 360° suction nozzle removed, the built-in brush head gets in where you can't.
    Clean everywhere right
    The motorized Turbo Brush snaps on with one click to whisk away pet hair from furniture.

    Total convenience

    features-1
    Ready anytime
    A wall-mounted base unit means your cordless vacuum is always at hand, but neatly tidied away.
    features-2
    LED lighting
    LED lights in the nozzle help vacuum under furniture and anywhere you need extra light. 
    features-3
    Magnetic charging system
    The charging cable attaches to SpeedPro Max magnetically for easy access. 
    features-4
    No dust clouds
    The dust bucket detaches easily and empties without any dust cloud.
    So fast, so powerful. It's clean before you know it's dirty.
    So fast so powerful

    SpeedPro Max

    Cordless Vacuum & handheld

    SpeedPro Max

    HKD4,388.00*
    FC6823_61
    Compare with current
    SpeedPro Max

    Cordless Vacuum & handheld

    SpeedPro Max

    HKD3,588.00*
    FC6813_61
    Compare with current

    Crevice tool
    • 360 degree suction power
    • Handheld/Stick 2-in-1
    • Cordless
    • 360 degree suction power
    • Handheld/Stick 2-in-1
    • Cordless

    Cyclone technology
    • PowerCyclone 8
    • PowerCyclone 8

    Nozzle
    • 360 suction nozzle
    • Motorized mini turbo brush
    • 360 suction nozzle
    • Motorized mini turbo brush

    Cordless- Battery type
    • 25.2V Li-Ion
    • 18V Li-Ion

    Run Time
    • 65 mins
    • 45 mins

    Dust capacity
    • 0.6 Litres
    • 0.6 Litres

    Filter
    • 3 Stage filtration system
    • 3 Stage filtration system

    Accessories
    • Motorized mini turbo brush
    • Integrated brush
    • Wall mount docking
    • Motorized mini turbo brush
    • Integrated brush
    • Wall mount docking
    * Suggested retail price

    Maintain powerful cleaning performance
    Easy steps
