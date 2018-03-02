ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Front Product Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner FC6823/61
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner FC6823/61
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner FC6823/61
  • Packaging photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Standard Product Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Front Product Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner FC6823/61
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner FC6823/61
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner FC6823/61
  • Packaging photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

SpeedPro MaxStick vacuum cleaner

FC6823/61

The fastest cordless cleaning experience*

The revolutionary SpeedPro Max with 360° suction nozzle picks up more dirt with every stroke, forward and back - even along walls and furniture. Clean more in less time on both hard floors and carpets.

See all benefits

with 360° suction nozzle

The fastest cordless cleaning experience*

  • 360° suction nozzle

  • 25.2 V, up to 65 min runtime

  • 2-in-1: vacuum & handheld

  • TurboPet Nozzle

360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt from all sides

360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt from all sides

360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster with every stroke, even backwards and against edges, to make every move count.

PowerBlade motor creates high airflow (>1000 L/min)

PowerBlade motor creates high airflow (>1000 L/min)

PowerBlade is a digital motor engineered for unmatched, high airflow (>1000 L/min) that produces 360° suction at the nozzle. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor warranty!

PowerCyclone 8 - our most powerful bagless technology

PowerCyclone 8 - our most powerful bagless technology

PowerCyclone 8 technology - our best bagless vacuum cleaning technology now in a cordless stick, to keep stronger suction for longer.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300€ in Germany 2017, using Philips developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.