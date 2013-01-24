Home
Rechargeable Stick Accessory

FC8093/01
    -{discount-value}

    A full accessory kit with extension hose, soft brush and long crevice tool to help you clean your car. Compatible with SpeedPro (Aqua), SpeedPro Max (Aqua), 5000 Series (Aqua) and 7000, 8000 Series (Aqua). See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD498.00

    A full accessory kit with extension hose, soft brush and long crevice tool to help you clean your car. Compatible with SpeedPro (Aqua), SpeedPro Max (Aqua), 5000 Series (Aqua) and 7000, 8000 Series (Aqua). See all benefits

    A full accessory kit with extension hose, soft brush and long crevice tool to help you clean your car. Compatible with SpeedPro (Aqua), SpeedPro Max (Aqua), 5000 Series (Aqua) and 7000, 8000 Series (Aqua). See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD498.00

    A full accessory kit with extension hose, soft brush and long crevice tool to help you clean your car. Compatible with SpeedPro (Aqua), SpeedPro Max (Aqua), 5000 Series (Aqua) and 7000, 8000 Series (Aqua). See all benefits

      Easy Car Cleaning

      Extension hose, soft brush, long crevice tool

      • Car Kit
      Extension hose

      Extension hose

      Extension hose for the interior of the car

      Long crevice tool

      Long crevice tool

      Long crevice tool for hard to reach areas

      Soft Brush

      Soft Brush

      Soft Brush for surfaces that need special protection

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Suitable for
        The following Philips cordless sticks:FC6721-FC6729; FC6802; FC6812 - FC6814; FC6822 - FC6823; FC6826; FC6827; XC7041 - XC7043; FC6901, - FC6904; FC6908; XC8043; XC8045; XC8047; XC8049; XC8147; XC8149

