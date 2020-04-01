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  • Easy Car Cleaning Easy Car Cleaning Easy Car Cleaning

    Rechargeable Stick Accessory

    FC8093/01

    Easy Car Cleaning

    A full accessory kit with extension hose, soft brush and long crevice tool to help you clean your car. Compatible with SpeedPro (Aqua), SpeedPro Max (Aqua), 5000 Series (Aqua), 7000, 8000 Series (Aqua) and AquaTrio Cordless 9000 Series

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    Rechargeable Stick Accessory

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    Easy Car Cleaning

    Extension hose, soft brush, long crevice tool

    • Car Kit
    Extension hose

    Extension hose

    Extension hose for the interior of the car

    Long crevice tool

    Long crevice tool

    Long crevice tool for hard to reach areas

    Soft Brush

    Soft Brush

    Soft Brush for surfaces that need special protection

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Suitable for the following Philips cordless sticks
      • FC6721-FC6729
      • FC6802
      • FC6812 - FC6814
      • FC6822 - FC6823
      • FC6826 - FC6827
      • FC6901 - FC6904
      • FC6908
      • XC7041 - XC7043
      • XC8043
      • XC8045
      • XC8047
      • XC8049
      • XC8147
      • XC8149
      • XW9383, XW9385
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