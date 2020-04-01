Rechargeable Stick Accessory
Easy Car Cleaning
A full accessory kit with extension hose, soft brush and long crevice tool to help you clean your car. Compatible with SpeedPro (Aqua), SpeedPro Max (Aqua), 5000 Series (Aqua), 7000, 8000 Series (Aqua) and AquaTrio Cordless 9000 Series
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Rechargeable Stick Accessory
Easy Car Cleaning Extension hose, soft brush, long crevice tool Extension hose
Extension hose for the interior of the car
Long crevice tool
Long crevice tool for hard to reach areas
Soft Brush
Soft Brush for surfaces that need special protection
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General specifications
Suitable for the following Philips cordless sticks
FC6721-FC6729
FC6802
FC6812 - FC6814
FC6822 - FC6823
FC6826 - FC6827
FC6901 - FC6904
FC6908
XC7041 - XC7043
XC8043
XC8045
XC8047
XC8049
XC8147
XC8149
XW9383, XW9385
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