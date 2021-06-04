My Philips Nose Trimmer does not work
Watch this video to see how to use the trimmer. For more in-depth detailed troubleshooting instructions, see the sections below.
Checking battery capacity
- Switch off your nose trimmer.
- Detach the trimming head and switch on the trimmer.
- Is the motor running and pin rotating? If no, the battery of the trimmer has run out.
- Reattach the head to the trimmer and recharge the nose trimmer.
Trimmers with disposable batteries
If you own a nose trimmer which runs on disposable AA batteries, it is possible that it is time to replace these. To solve this issue simply replace the battery with a new one. When replacing the battery, make sure that the + and - poles of the battery point in the right direction.
Cutting unit is blocked
Follow our cleaning advice below.
- Switch on your nose trimmer and rinse the trimming head of the nose trimmer with lukewarm water. Then switch off the appliance again.
- If rinsing the trimming head under the tap is not sufficient, immerse the trimming head in a glass with warm water for a few minutes. Do not put the handle of the trimmer in the water, as this can damage its internal machinery.
- If this does not help, detach the nose trimmer attachment and soak this part separately in water for 8 hours.
- Carefully shake off excess water and let the trimmer air dry.
If you have tried the advice above but your nose trimmer still does not work, then please contact us for further assistance.
Trimming length
After using the nose trimmer, it is normal to observe remaining hairs. The hairs will be cut to a short length so the remaining hairs will continue to provide safe and comfortable protection (as a defense system to keep particles out of the body). When using the trimmer, make sure that the side with the cutting element touches the hair by rotating the trimming head around.