What type of water can I use for my Philips Aquatrio Vacuum Cleaner?

To find out if you can I use warm/distilled water, or floor cleaner for your model of Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner, see the picture the below and read the information in our article.
Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series will perform the same with hot, lukewarm, or cold water. You can use warm water up to 50°C, and non-foaming liquid floor cleaner.
Using only distilled water will make your appliance not work properly. If you prefer using distilled water, please add a bit of tap water or transparent (non-foaming) liquid floor cleaner. Your vacuum cleaner is designed to work perfectly with tap water.
Tips and tricks:
You can use a non-foaming liquid floor cleaner and warm water up to 50°C for your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Wet appliance. The performance of your AquaTrio will be just as good with hot, lukewarm or cold water.
The wet stick cannot function properly with distilled water only. If you prefer to use distilled water, always add a little bit of tap water or transparent (non-foaming) liquid floor cleaner. Your Philips AquaTrio Cordless has been designed to function perfectly with tap water.
Please read along for more tips and tricks.
Adding liquid floor cleaner into the clean water tank
First add 10ml of Philips Floor Cleaner to the clean water tank. Then fill the clean water tank with tap water up to the MAX indication. It is recommended to use original Philips Floor Cleaner (XV1792/01) with low-foaming liquid that can be diluted in water. When using any other non-foaming liquid floor cleaner, add a maximum of 10 ml to the clean water tank (see image a)
Note: Philips has only tested this appliance with XV1792 Philips Floor Cleaner. Other detergents may lead to excessive foaming, which reduces performance and may cause the appliance to malfunction.
Adding warm water into the clean water tank
You can put warm water up to 50 °C or cold water in the water tan (see image b)
You can use a liquid floor cleaner and/or warm water for your Philips AquaTrio Pro Vacuum Cleaner. Your appliance cannot function properly with distilled water only. If you prefer to use distilled water, always add a little bit of tap water or transparent liquid floor cleaner. Your Philips AquaTrio Pro has been designed to function perfectly with tap water. Read along for tips and tricks.
Adding liquid floor cleaner into the clean water tank
If you want to use a liquid floor cleaner, first fill the clean water tank with water. Then add 10ml of Philips Floor Cleaner indicated on the bottle. It is recommended to use original Philips Floor Cleaner (XV1792/01) with low-foaming liquid that can be diluted in water. When using any other suitable liquid floor cleaner, add a maximum of 5 ml to the clean water tank.
Note: To prevent damaging the appliance, never put wax, oil acetic acid (vinegar), descaler or floor maintenance products that cannot be diluted in the clean water tank or that is not suitable for your hard floor. Please use a low-foaming or non-foaming floor cleaner that is suitable for your hard floor.
Adding warm water into the clean water tank
You can put warm water up to 50 °C or cold water in the water tank (see image).
You can use a liquid floor cleaner and/or warm water for your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner. Because the water inside the appliance is not heated, no scale build-up takes place inside. It is therefore not necessary to use distilled water. If you do want to use this type of water, you can. Read along for tips and tricks.
Adding liquid floor cleaner into the clean water tank
If you want to use a liquid floor cleaner, first fill the clean water tank with water. Then add 10ml of Philips Floor Cleaner indicated on the bottle. It is recommended to use original Philips Floor Cleaner (XV1792/01) with low-foaming liquid that can be diluted in water. When using any other suitable liquid floor cleaner, add a maximum of 5 ml to the clean water tank (see image).
Note: To prevent damaging the appliance, never put wax, oil acetic acid (vinegar), descaler or floor maintenance products that cannot be diluted in the clean water tank or that is not suitable for your hard floor. Please use a low-foaming or non-foaming floor cleaner that is suitable for your hard floor.
Adding warm water into the clean water tank
You can put lukewarm water up to 35 °C or cold water in the water tank.
The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/01 , XW7110/02 , FC7070/61 .
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