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What type of water can I use for my Philips Aquatrio Vacuum Cleaner?

To find out if you can I use warm/distilled water, or floor cleaner for your model of Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner, see the picture the below and read the information in our article.

aquatrio models

The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/01 , XW7110/02 , FC7070/61 .

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