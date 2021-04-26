Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products
SCF813/17 Philips Avent Anti-colic baby bottle
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

Philips Avent Anti-colic baby bottle

SCF813/17

How do I clean and sterilize Philips Avent bottles and teats?

Always clean and sterilize your Philips Avent bottle and nipple after each use. Follow these instructions on how to clean, sterilize and store your Philips Avent bottles and nipples.

Instructions to clean your Philips Avent bottle and nipple

Using your sink:

  1. Disassemble the bottle and nipple
  2. Clean all parts with a soft brush (only use a mild washing soap)

Using your dishwasher

  1. Disassemble the bottle and nipple
  2. Clean all parts on the top rack of your dishwasher (only use a mild washing soap or tablet)

Note: Please avoid washcloths, (abrasive) sponges and brushes with bristles that may tear the silicone or could lead the ink to come off the bottle. We advise you to use the Philips Avent Bottle and nipple brush and clean them gently.

Instructions to sterilize in boiling water

Always make sure that you thoroughly clean your bottles before sterilizing. Follow these steps on how to sterilize your Philips Avent bottle and nipple in boiling water.

  1. Disassemble the bottle and nipple
  2. Bring plenty of water to a boil
  3. Place all parts in boiling water for 5 minutes
  4. Make sure that the parts do not touch each other or the side of the pan, This prevents deformation and damage.

If possible, clean with the Philips Avent bottle and nipple brush. Do not use corrosive or antibacterial cleaners, chemical solutions, or concentrated cleaners.

Instructions to sterilize with the Philips Avent sterilizer

Always make sure that you thoroughly clean your bottles before sterilizing. Follow these steps on how to sterilize your Philips Avent bottle and nipple with the Philips Avent sterilizer.

  1. Disassemble the bottle and nipple
  2. Sterilize all parts by following the instructions in the user manual
  3. Make sure that the parts do not touch each other. This prevents deformation and damage.
  4. Do not sterilize nipples too long as this can weaken the nipple.

If possible, clean with the Philips Avent bottle and nipple brush. Do not use corrosive or antibacterial cleaners, chemical solutions, or concentrated cleaners.

Storage after cleaning

Do not leave a feeding nipple or AirFree™ vent insert in direct sunlight or heat. Also never leave in disinfectant for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the parts. Keep all parts dry in a covered container.

Troubleshooting

Device (1)
Parts and Accessories (1)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product