- If you cover the bottom of the basket, the airflow inside the airfryer is reduced. This results in diminished cooking performance of your Philips Airfryer.
- If you put baking paper or tin foil in the bottom of the pan where the grease and dirt are collected, the airflow will be disrupted and you will not get a good cooking result.
- If you put baking paper or tin foil in your Philips Airfryer without placing food on it, the baking paper or tin foil could be sucked into the heater and could start to burn.
Can I use baking paper/tin foil in my Philips Airfryer?
No, using baking paper and tin foil in your Philips Airfryer is not recommended for the following reasons: