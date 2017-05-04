Descaling your Saeco Intelia espresso machine helps keeping it in optimal condition. Discover how to easily do this yourself.
How to descale my Saeco Intelia espresso machine
Before you start the descaling cycle
- The complete descaling takes about 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and rinsing cycles
- Once started you need to complete the descale procedure till the very end
- Use Saeco/Philips descaling solution CA7600 or CA6701, never use vinegar as a decalcifier
Before you start:
- Empty the drip tray
- Have a container available to collect the water during the descaling process
- Remove the INTENZA+ water filter from the water tank (if placed)
- Remove the Pannarello / Cappuccinatore / Automatic milk frother (if placed)
- For machines with milk carafe; Insert the milk carafe filled with fresh water upto the min. level
Intelia/Intelia EVO/ Intelia Focus; Descale instructions
- Press the MENU button to enter the menu and select CALC CLEAN. Machines that do not have a MENU button, press the CALC CLEAN button to enter the menu and select CALC CLEAN
- Press the ESPRESSO button to confirm to start the descaling. The descaler symbol will appear on the display
- Take out the water tank and pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution into the water tank
- Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the MAX line. (Please ensure the max line is reached otherwise this will require further rinsing). Place back the water tank into the machine
- Machines that have a milk carafe, make sure the milk carafe is inserted and the milk dispensing spout is in the dispensing position
- Place a big bowl underneath the steam wand (1 liter)
- Press the ESPRESSO button to start the descaling cycle
- The machine will start dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. The bar on the display shows the cycle progress
- When the mixture of descaling solution and water has been used up, the ‘water tank empty’ symbol appears on the display
- Clean the water tank thoroughly and fill it with fresh water upto the MAX
- When you have inserted the water tank with fresh water, the start symbol appears on the display. Press the ESPRESSO button and the machine starts the rinsing cycle
- When the ‘water tank empty’ symbol appears on the display again, refill the water tank with fresh water to the MAX. Insert the water tank into the machine and press the ESPRESSObutton again to continue
- Repeat step 11 if the 'water tank empty symbol' does not disappear
- When the rinsing process is finished, the display shows “End“. Press the AROMA/PRE-GROUND coffee or CAPPUCCINO button to exit the descaling process
- The machine automatically primes the circuit, then warms up, and performs the automatic self-cleaning cycle to prepare for brewing
- Empty and rinse the driptray. The machine is ready again to brew coffee
Intelia DeLuxe; Descale instructions
- Press the MENU button and select START CALC CLEAN with the OK button
- For machines with a milk carafe: The machine reminds you to insert the with water filled milk carafe and turn the milk carafe dispensing spout to the I position
- Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in the water tank
- Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the CALC CLEAN line
- Place the water tank back into the machine
- Place a bowl underneath the steam/hot water wand and the dispensing spout. For machines with a milk carafe; place the bowl underneath the coffee and milk dispensing spout
- Press the OK button to start the descaling cycle
- The machine will start dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. The bar on the display shows the progress. This takes about 20 minutes
Note: The descaling cycle can be paused by pressing the ESC button. To resume press the OK button
- When the mixture of descaling solution and water has been used up, the water tank empty symbol appears on the display
- Rinse the water tank and fill it with fresh water to the MAX and place it back. The rinsing symbol (two drops of water) appears on the display
- Place back the bowl
- Press the OK button and the machine starts the rinsing cycle
- When the water tank empty symbol appears, rinse the water tank and fill it with fresh water up to the MAX level. Slide the water tank back into the machine
- Press the OK button to exit de CALC CLEAN
15.The machine warms up and performs the automatic rinse cycle