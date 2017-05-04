Descaling your Saeco Minuto espresso machine helps keeping it in optimal condition. Discover how to easily do this yourself.
How to descale my Saeco Minuto espresso machine
Which descaling procedure to follow
There are different types of Saeco Minuto models on the market.
- If your Saeco Minuto espresso machine has a display; follow “Descale instructions - Minuto with display”
- If your Saeco Minuto espresso machine does not have a display; follow “Descale instructions - Minuto without display
Here you can find a general movie of the descale instructions for most Saeco Minuto models to give you guiding through the process.
- Please be aware that in the User Manual of your machine, there are always clear “how to descale” step-by-step instructions written
Before you start the descaling cycle
- The complete descaling takes about 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and rinsing cycles
- Once started you need to complete the descale procedure till the very end
- Use Saeco / Philips descaling solution CA7600 or CA6701, never use vinegar as a decalcifier
Before you start:
- Empty the drip tray
- Have a container available to collect the water during the descaling process
- Remove the INTENZA+ water filter from the water tank (if placed)
- Remove the Pannarello / Cappuccinatore / Automatic milk frother (if placed)
- For machines with a milk carafe; Insert the milk carafe filled with fresh water upto the min. level
General descaling movie Saeco Minuto
Descale instructions - Minuto **with display**
1) Press the MENU button and select CALC CLEAN. Press the ESPRESSO button to start the descaling. Machines that do not have a Menu button; press the CALC CLEAN button and from there select CALC CLEAN and press the ESPRESSO button to start the descaling.
2) The descaler symbol appears on the display. For machines with a milk carafe; the machine first reminds you to insert the milk carafe filled with fresh water up to the min. level, and pull out the milk carafe dispenser to the right (steam symbol).
3) Take out the water tank. Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in the water tank.
4) Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the CALC CLEAN symbol or MAX indication.
5) Place the water tank back into the machine.
6) Place a bowl underneath the coffee dispensing spout and the steam/hot water wand/milk dispenser (depending if your machine has a milk carafe or not).
7) Press the correct button to start the descaling cycle. Depending of your model this can be the AROMA/PRE GROUND or CAPPUCCINO button, see machines display which one to select.
8) The machine will start dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. The bar on the display shows the progress. This takes about 25 minutes.
9) When the mixture of descaling solution and water has been used up, the NO WATER symbol appears on the display.
10) Rinse the water tank and fill it with fresh water to the MAX indication and place it back. The start rinsing symbol appears on the display.
11) For machines with a milk carafe; rinse the milk carafe, fill it with fresh water up to the MIN level and insert it into the machine. Pull out the milk carafe dispenser to the right (steam symbol).
12) Place back the bowl.
13) Press the correct button to start the rinsing cycle. Depending of your model this can be the AROMA/PRE GROUND or CAPPUCCINO button, see machines display which one to select.
14) When the READY symbol appears on the display, the rinsing cycle is completed.
Note: If the NO WATER symbol appears on the display instead of the READY symbol, repeat steps 10-13 until the READY symbol appears.
You may have to repeat this multiple times.
15) Press the correct button to Exit the menu. Depending of your model this can be the ESPRESSO/STEAM/SPECIAL DRINKS button, see machines display which one to select.
16) The machine warms up and performs the automatic rinse cycle.
17) Empty the drip tray and place it back. For machines with a milk carafe, rinse the milk carafe.
18) The machine is ready for use.
Descale instructions - Minuto **without display**
1) Take out the water tank. Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in the water tank.
2) Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the MAX line. (Please ensure the Max line is reached otherwise this will require further rinsing.) Place the water tank back into the machine.
3) Place a bowl underneath the dispensing spout.
4) Press and hold the CALC CLEAN button (for at least 3 seconds) until the button begins to flash. The machine starts the descaling process.
Note: The CALC CLEAN button continues to flash until the descaling process is finished.
5) The machine is dispensing now the descaling solution at intervals. This takes approx. 25 min. During this period the DESCALING CYCLE light turns on.
6) When the NO WATER light is steady on, the water tank is empty.
7) Empty the bowl and place it back. Remove the water tank, rinse it and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water. Place it back into the machine. The RINSING CYCLE lights turns on.
8) When the ESPRESSO button flashes, press it to start the rinsing cycle.
9) When the NO WATER lights up, the water tank is empty.
10) Remove the water tank, rinse it and fill it up to the MAX level with fresh water. Place it back into the machine.
11) The CALC CLEAN button turns off. The ESPRESSO button is steady on and the NO WATER + EXCLAMATION light indications start to flash.
Note: If the RINSING CYCLE symbol lights up again, refill the water tank up to MAX level and repeat steps 7-10 until the NO WATER and the EXCLAMATION lights will start to flash. You may have to repeat this multiple times.
12) Press the ESPRSSO button to prime the circuit.
13) The ESPRESSO and COFFEE button will start to flash simultaneously and the machine carries an automatic rinse cycle.
14) Empty the drip tray and place it back.
15) The machine is now ready for use.