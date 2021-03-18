Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products
Get exactly the support you need
Looking for specific solutions for your product?
find your model here

Which devices are compatible with my Philips Sonicare App?

Your Philips Sonicare App supports every smartphone that runs on Android 6.0 and higher and every iPhone that runs on iOS 11.0 and higher. You can download the app by clicking here on Google Play Store and or the iOS App Store.
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9912/07 , HX9912/40 , HX9912/17 , HX6803/02 , HX6853/12 , HX6808/02 , HX6871/42 , HX6812/02 , HX6897/22 , HX6856/12 , HX6857/20 , HX9903/12 , HX9954/52 , HX9944/02 , HX9924/42 , HX9924/22 , HX9924/12 , HX9924/02 , HX9903/22 , HX9984/02 , HX6213/60 , HX6263/62 , HX6223/61 , HX9312/02 , HX6616/52 , HX3216/01 , HX6322/04 , HX3216/13 , HX3216/31 , HX8962/05 , HX9172/19 , HX9372/04 , HX9182/18 , HX9141/20 , HX6761/03 , HX6631/01 , HX6631/09 , HX6231/01 , HX9362/67 , HX6311/07 , HX6531/10 , HX9352/04 , HX9112/02 , HX9182/08 , HX9172/10 , HX9141/08 , HX9332/04 , HX9382/03 , HX9342/02 , HX6921/02 , HX6972/10 , HX6942/14 , HX6311/02 , HX6711/02 , HX6732/02 , HX6993/03 , HX6902/02 , HX6982/03 , HX6932/10 , HX6511/50 , HX6942/04 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

Troubleshooting

Noise (1)
Device (1)
Apps (1)
Vibration (2)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product