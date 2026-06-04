Your Sonicare toothbrush measures the pressure you apply while brushing to protect your gums and teeth. If you apply too much pressure, the handle will change its vibration.

You will be alerted when you apply too much pressure. Depending on your toothbrush model, this can be by one or more of these signals:

Light at the toothbrush base (Prestige 9900, DiamondClean Smart, DiamondClean 9000, 6000 – 7000 Series, and Advanced Clean only)

The brush head reminder LED will flash.

A change in vibration and, therefore, brushing intensity.

A sound and/or a pulsing sound.

These signals will stop when you reduce pressure.

If your toothbrush doesn't respond when you apply pressure, check whether the pressure sensor feature is enabled. You can usually toggle this function by placing the toothbrush on the charger and holding the power button for up to 7 seconds. You should hear a series of beeps and see an LED indicator light up at the bottom of the handle.

Please refer to your user manual to confirm whether your specific model includes pressure sensor functionality and to verify the exact steps for enabling or disabling it.

If the pressure sensor activates even when you are not applying any pressure, try charging your toothbrush for at least 10 seconds.

If either problem persists, please contact us for further support.