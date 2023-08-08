How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?

There are two speed setting options available. You can select the low speed or the high speed setting by pressing the on/off button or by sliding the speed setting slide up.



If you press the on/off button once, Philips Epilator starts on a high speed setting (setting II). If you press on/off again, the speed setting changes to a low speed (setting I). When you press on/off button the third time, your epilator switches off.



Note: The Essential epilator is equipped with 2 speed settings. When using the shaving head, there is only 1 speed setting available. This setting is most ideal for shaving.