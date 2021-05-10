Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products
HX9996/11 Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ

HX9996/11

How do I use the Sonicare 9900 Prestige?

Below is a step-by-step guide of how to use your Sonicare 9900 Prestige. 
 
 
 
 
 

Step One

Push the brush head firmly onto the handle.

Note: it is normal to see a slight gap between the brush head and the handle because it allows the brush head to vibrate properly

Step Two

Wet the bristles and apply toothpaste.

Step Three

Place the toothbrush bristles against the teeth at a slight angle, about 45 degrees. Apply light pressure to make the bristles reach the gumline or slightly beneath the gumline.

Note: Keep the center of the brush head in contact with the teeth at all times. 

Step Four

Press the power button to turn on the toothbrush.

Step Five

Apply light pressure to maximize its effectiveness – the toothbrush does the hard work for you.

Gently move the brush head slowly across the teeth in a small back and forth motion so the longer bristles reach between your teeth. Continue this motion throughout the brushing cycle.

Note: The bristles should slightly flare. Do not scrub. A change in vibration from the handle and the light ring flashes purple to alert you when you apply too much pressure.

Step Six

To clean the inside surfaces of the front teeth, tilt the brush handle into a semi-upright position and make several vertical overlapping brushing strokes on each tooth.
 

Step Seven

The BrushPacer divides the brushing time into six equal segments and indicates when you should move to the next area. Segments are indicated with a brief pause in vibration. The toothbrush turns off automatically at the end of the brushing session.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9996/11 , HX9996/12 , HX9996/13 .

Troubleshooting

Noise (1)
Vibration (1)
Apps (1)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product