You can easily change your toothbrush intensity settings within the Sonicare app.

Open the Sonicare app.

On the pre-brushing screen, tap the ^ button to expand the toothbrush settings. Tap Low, Medium, or High intensity on the top half of the screen.

When you see a check mark on the update screen, your intensity has been successfully changed. Your new intensity will also be indicated on the handle. Tap the < arrow to start brushing with your new intensity.

Note: intensity settings are adjustable for your comfort. For optimal results, we recommend using the high intensity setting.