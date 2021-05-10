I cannot connect my Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush with the Sonicare app
Below are iOS and Android troubleshooting steps if you cannot connect your Sonicare 9900 Prestige to the Sonicare app.
iOS Devices
Steps to connect:
- Open the Sonicare app, make sure Bluetooth is on, and that the app has Bluetooth permission
- Bring your toothbrush close to the phone and check that its lights are on (by picking up the toothbrush, turning it on/off, placing it on and off the charger)
- Check the app to see if your toothbrush is connected
If the steps above fail:
- Go to your phone settings
- Turn off Bluetooth and wait a few seconds
- Turn on Bluetooth
- Check the app to see if you are connected
- Go to your phone settings
- Open Bluetooth
- Click on (i) and select 'Forget This Device' for Philips Sonicare
- Place the toothbrush on its original charger
- Initiate a toothbrush handle reset
- Press/release the power button 10 times within 5 seconds while the toothbrush is on the charger
- All the lights on the toothbrush will turn on in a rapid sequence if the reset is successful
- Open the Sonicare app, and accept the pairing request when prompted
If your toothbrush still cannot connect, please contact customer care.
Android Devices
Steps to connect:
Still not working?
- Open the Sonicare app, make sure Bluetooth is on, and that the app has Bluetooth permission
- Bring your toothbrush close to the phone and check that its lights are on (by picking up the toothbrush, turning it on/off, or placing it on and off the charger)
- Check the app to see if your toothbrush is connected
If the steps above fail:
- Go to your phone settings
- Turn off Bluetooth and wait a few seconds
- Turn on Bluetooth
- Check the app to see if you are connected
Still not working?
- Go to phone settings and find your Bluetooth devices, click on 'Philips Sonicare' and choose 'Forget'/'Unpair'
- Place the toothbrush on its original charger
- Initiate a toothbrush handle reset
- Press/release the power button 10 times within 5 seconds while the toothbrush is on the charger
- All the lights on the toothbrush will turn on in a rapid sequence if the reset is successful
- Open the Sonicare app, and accept the pairing request when prompted