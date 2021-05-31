Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products
FC6722/61 SpeedPro Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

SpeedPro Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

FC6722/61

How should I clean the filter and brush of my Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro?

For details of how to clean the filter and brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro, please refer to the relevant sections below.

Cleaning the filter of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro

Your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro has a motor protection filter located beneath the dust container. This filter needs to be cleaned regularly for optimal performance. Please follow the steps below, or refer to the video for more information:
  1. Detach the dust bin.
  2. Take out the filter.
  3. Wash the foam filter with water. Wring out excess water and repeat until clear water comes out during wringing. 
  4. Let it dry for 24 hours.
  5. Attach the dust bin.
Your vacuum is now ready to use again.

Cleaning the brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro

Your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro has a rotating brush located inside the nozzle. This brush can become clogged with hair and needs regular maintenance. Please follow the steps below, or refer to the video for more information: 
  1. Remove the brush from the nozzle. 
  2. Pull out any strands by hand.
    Tip: You can cut off any tangled strands using scissors.
  3. Snap it back into place.
Your vacuum is now ready to use again.

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6722/61 , FC6724/61 , FC6726/61 .

Troubleshooting

Device (4)
Performance (1)
Product Usage and Results (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product