My favorite drinks are:

Clear & refreshing smoothy

Clear & refreshing

Smooth & creamy smoothy

Smooth & creamy

Thick & satisfying smoothy

Thick & satisfying

I really want to use:

Fruit & veg smoothy

Fruit & veg

Fruit & veg plus super fruits & leafy greens smoothy

Fruit & veg plus super fruits & leafy greens

Result: Centrifugal

centrifugal

Philips Viva Collection Centrifugal juicers

 

Healthy juice from a compact juicer.

Result: Masticating

Masticating juicer

Philips Avance Collection Masticating juicers

 

Our masticating juicers efficiently handle any ingredients you like. Make delicious, healthy juices from all your fruits and vegetables

Fruit & veg plus nuts & ice

Fruit & veg plus nuts & ice

Extracting as much nutrition as possible is:

Very important

Important

Not so important

Result: Blender

Blenders

Daily Collection Mini

Blender

With multiple speeds for harder and softer ingredients, our blenders deliver smoother results and even healthier smoothies.

Ice-crushing mode is not available on all models, so be sure to check.

Innergizer blender

Philips Avance Collection

Innergizer high speed blender

Ideal for crushing Ice and nuts thanks to its powerful motor and blade unit.

Result: Innergizer high speed blender

Innergizer High-speed blender

Philips Avance Collection

Innergizer high speed blender

 

Ideal for crushing Ice and nuts thanks to its powerful motor and blade unit.

