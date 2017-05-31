The WHO recommends 400g of fruit and vegetable per day
Fruit and vegetables are an integral part of a balanced diet
Homemade juices with fresh ingredients can contain up to 90%* of the nutrients in fruits and vegetables
* Internal tests on grapes, watermelon, tomato, apple, orange, strawberry and pineapple extracting, ranging from 69% to 92% depending on fruit.
Refreshing juices or thick smoothies? A few questions to find what you need. My favourite drinks are:
My favourite drinks are:
From the softest fruit to the hardest veg, MicroMasticating technology opens up the cells to extract maximum nutrition – even from leafy greens, bananas and nuts. Innovative no-sieve design means cleaning is as simple as running the detachable parts under the tap.
Leaves and greens are full of fibre and vitamins, and are great ingredients for healthy juices; all of which can be processed in this juicer. Wheatgrass, spinach and many others can be a great addition to your daily juices. You can even use certain kind of nuts, like almonds, to prepare almond milk.
With our MicroMasticating technology making delicious and healthy juices from soft fruits and hard vegetables is simple. You can easily create juices using softer fruits such as bananas or mangos, to harder vegetables like carrots or ginger.
Save time and start juicing faster with our large feeding tubes that allow you to juice even large fruit and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.
Innovative FiberBoost technology sends up to 50% more fiber to your glass when you choose to. An extra-large feeding tube cuts down on prep work and QuickClean technology cleans up in just 60 seconds.
Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.
Choose the texture of juice you prefer, selecting with the switch of a button from a refreshing clear juice to a more creamy juice with up to 50% more fiber.
QuickClean™ technology means your juicer is clean in 1 minute. Simply pour water into the juicer for a quick pre-cleaning. Then fibers and bits wipe and rinse away with ease.
The 80-mm extra-large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruit and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.
*Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apples, blackberries, strawberries, tomatoes, watermelon, oranges, pomegranates **Internal tests on 1000g each of pomegranate and watermelon
Get the most out of your Philips masticating juicer with these delicious and healthy recipes.
Download the Philips Healthy Drinks app now. It's a handy way to get the most out of juicing and blending by expanding your repertoire of tasty juicer recipes. Start making healthy and delicious juices from vitamin-rich ingredients such as beetroot, carrot, watermelon or orange
