MultiPrecision Blade System to cut long and lying hairs
5-direction shaver heads for comfort and ease. 10 x less nicks and cuts vs. regular blades *
Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap
*vs predecessor Philips Click & Style
MultiPrecision Blade System
Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble.
5-directional DynamicFlex heads
5-direction Flex heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave on neck and jawline.
DynamicFlex heads effortlessly move in 5 directions to follow every curve of your face and neck for a more comfortable shave.
One touch open
Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.
What's in the box:
SmartClick trimmer: Use this skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
