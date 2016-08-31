Search terms

Philips shaver S5110

MultiPrecision Blade System to cut long and lying hairs

5-direction shaver heads follow every curve of your face and neck for comfort and ease shave.

Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

Suggested retail price: HKD898.00

Shaver 5000
MultiPrecision Blade System to cut long and lying hairs

5-direction shaver heads for comfort and ease. 10 x less nicks and cuts vs. regular blades *

Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

Gentle Precision

MultiPrecision Blade System

Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble.

Contour Detect

5-directional DynamicFlex heads

5-direction Flex heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave on neck and jawline.

DynamicFlex heads effortlessly move in 5 directions to follow every curve of your face and neck for a more comfortable shave.

One touch open

One touch open

Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

What's in the box:

    SmartClick trimmer: Use this skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

    Compare shaver S5110 with our other great shavers

    Shaver Series 5000
Faster shave, unbeatable comfort

    Fast and close

    Shaver Series 5000
    Faster shave, unbeatable comfort

    HKD898.00*
    S5110
    Compare features
    Shaver Series 7000
Smooth glide, maximum comfort

    Sensitive skin

    Shaver Series 7000
    Smooth glide, maximum comfort

    HKD1,998.00*
    S7530
    Compare features
    Shaver Series 9000
Perfection in every pass

    Perfection

    Shaver Series 9000
    Perfection in every pass

    HKD4,098.00*
    S9751
    Compare features

    Features
    • MultiPrecision Blade System
    • 5 directions shaver head movement
    • 3 level battery indicator
    • Comfort rings for less friction
    • V-Track precision blades
    • 5 directions shaver head movement
    • Aquatec wet & dry shave
    • 3 level battery indicator
    • V-Track precision blades
    • Contour Detect Technology
    • Personal comfort settings
    • Aquatec wet & dry shave
    • Digital display

    Shaver head
    • Super Lift & Cut Action
    • 5 directions shaver head movement
    • Super Lift & Cut Action
    • 5 directions shaver head movement
    • Super Lift & Cut Action
    • 8 directions shaver head movement
    • 3 speed settings (Gentle, Quick, Fast)

    Battery
    • Mains / Rechargeable (1-hour charging)
    • 40 min cordless shaving
    • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
    • 1 hour charging
    • 50 min cordless shaving
    • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
    • 1 hour charging
    • 60 min cordless shaving
    • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave

    Included accessories
    • SmartClick trimmer
    • SmartClick beard styler & cleansing brush
    • Travel pouch
    • SmartClick beard styler & cleansing brush
    • SmartClean Plus system
    • Travel pouch
    * Suggested retail price
