Philips 帶給您智能剃鬚體驗

Shaver 9000
Shaver 7000
Shaver 5000

Series 9000

享受完美剃鬚體驗

Series 7000

減少皮膚過敏

Series 5000

超快速剃鬚

快速、貼面的剃鬚體驗

飛利浦電鬚刨 S5110

check-symbol

MultiPrecision多重精確剃切系統，可剃除長且平躺的鬍鬚

check-symbol

5向動態貼面刀頭，全面兼顧頸部及下顎等部位

check-symbol

可水洗機身，使用更方便

此產品已不再銷售。

建議零售價: HK$898.00
Shaver 9000

快速、貼面的剃鬚體驗

飛利浦電鬚刨 S5110

MultiPrecision 切剃系統

立即享受快速及貼面的剃鬚體驗。 MultiPrecision 精確切剃系統會將毛髮及短小的鬚根提起然後剃除。

5 動向 DynamicFlex 刀頭

5 向活動刀頭支援 5 種獨立動作，大大增加貼面程度，連頸部及下顎等位置都可以兼顧，提供貼面及快速的剃鬚效果。

DynamicFlex heads effortlessly move in 5 directions to follow every curve of your face and neck for a more comfortable shave.

一觸式刀頭

刀頭可置於水龍頭下直接沖洗

準備好選購了嗎？

包裝盒内含：

    • SmartClick 修髮器：防敏感修髮器，可完美精確地修剪鬍子和鬢角。

    搜尋最合適您的電鬚刨

    比較我們的電鬚刨 S5110 和我們其他出色的剃鬚刀

    <b>5000系列電鬚刨</b><br/>快速剃鬚、無比舒適

    快速緊貼

    5000系列電鬚刨
    快速剃鬚、無比舒適

    HK$898.00*
    S5110
    比較功能
    <b>7000系列電鬚刨</b><br/>平滑貼面、倍感舒適

    敏感皮膚

    7000系列電鬚刨
    平滑貼面、倍感舒適

    HK$1,998.00*
    S7530
    比較功能
    <b>9000系列電鬚刨</b><br/>享受完美剃鬚體驗

    徹底剃淨

    9000系列電鬚刨
    享受完美剃鬚體驗

    HK$4,098.00*
    S9751
    比較功能

    功能特點
    • 多重精確剃切系統
    • 5向動態貼面刀頭
    • 3級電量顯示
    • 防敏感微珠舒適環
    • V型精確切剃系統
    • 5向動態貼面刀頭
    • Aquatec乾濕剃鬚
    • 3級電量顯示
    • V型精確切剃系統
    • 8向輪廓感應科技
    • 個人舒適設定選擇
    • Aquatec乾濕剃鬚
    • 電子顯示

    剃鬚刀頭
    • 至尊雙層刀片
    • 5向動態貼面刀頭
    • 至尊雙層刀片
    • 8向靈活浮動刀頭
    • 3個速度設定 (溫和、一般、快速)
    • 至尊雙層刀片
    • 5向動態貼面刀頭

    充電配置
    • 濕電/充電兩用 (1小時充電)
    • 40分鐘無線剃鬚時間
    • 5分鐘快速充電，可剃鬚一次
    • 1小時充電
    • 50分鐘無線剃鬚時間
    • 5分鐘快速充電，可剃鬚一次
    • 1小時充電
    • 60分鐘無線剃鬚時間
    • 5分鐘快速充電，可剃鬚一次

    隨附配件
    • SmartClick 修髮器
    • SmartClick 修髮/修鬚造型刀頭、控油潔面刷
    • 收藏袋
    • SmartClick 修髮/修鬚造型刀頭、控油潔面刷
    • SmartClean Plus 自動清洗/充電座
    • 收藏袋
    * 建議零售價
    找不到您需要的產品？在此查看我們的完整系列

