    HP8372/03
    Preserve hair’s natural moisture balance

    Preserve hair’s natural
    moisture balance

    Keep your hair’s natural hydration in balance even when straightening. Our MoistureProtect sensor regulates the heat of the straightening plates to your hair’s specific needs. Protecting the hair from overheating with every stroke, tests show moisture preservation of up to 57%.
    Straightening without any snags

    Straightening
    without any snags

    The goal? Straight hair without any snags or breaks. Our MoistureProtect straightener has specially positioned floating plates that move to adjust the pressure on the hair with every straightening stroke. This protects the hair shaft from damage and reduces the likelihood of hair breakage.
    Simply beautifully styled, healthy hair

    Simply beautifully styled,
    healthy hair

    As well as caring for your hair during straightening, the MoistureProtect straightener has three digitial temperature settings, an instant heat up time of just 15 seconds as well as Ionic conditioning. With ionic conditioning, charged negative ions condition the hair and smooth down cuticles for intensified shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully smooth, shiny and frizz free.

    Get styling
    See how easy it is

    Get styling-See how easy it is

    MoistureProtect Straightener

    HP8372/03

    MoistureProtect Straightener

    HKD898.00*
    Straightener
    StraightCare Advanced Straightener

    BHS677/03

    StraightCare Advanced Straightener

    HKD698.00*
    Sublime Ends Straightener
    StraightCare Advanced Straightener

    BHS676/03

    StraightCare Advanced Straightener

    HKD548.00*
    Vivid Ends straightener
    StraightCare Advanced Straightener

    BHS675/03

    StraightCare Advanced Straightener

    HKD498.00*
    Vivid Ends straightener
    StraightCare Essential Straightener

    BHS378/03

    StraightCare Essential Straightener

    HKD398.00*
    ThermoProtect straightener
    Caring technologies
    • MoistureProtect technology: Sensor diagnoses your hair’s moisture levels and adapts the temperature to protect the hair from overheating, preserving hair’s natural moisture balance
    • Floating plates
    • Ceramic coated plates
    • Ionic conditioning
    • UniTemp sensor: protects hair against unnecessary high heat. Get same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**
    • Floating plates
    • Keratin-infused ceramic
    • 2x Ionic conditioning
    • UniTemp sensor: protects hair against unnecessary high heat. Get same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**
    • Keratin-infused ceramic
    • Ionic conditioning
    • UniTemp sensor: protects hair against unnecessary high heat. Get same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**
    • Keratin-infused ceramic
    • Ionic conditioning
    • ThermoProtect technology: even heat distribution for hair protection
    • Keratin-infused ceramic
    • Ionic conditioning

    Styling Performance
    • 90mm long plate
    • 3 temperature settings (150°C, 175°C, 200°C)
    • 15 sec heat up
    • 105mm extra long plate
    • 14 temperature settings (130°C~230°C)
    • 15 sec heat up
    • 47mm extra wide plate
    • 11 temperature settings (130°C~230°C)
    • 30 sec heat up
    • 105mm extra long plate
    • 11 temperature settings (130°C~230°C)
    • 30 sec heat up
    • 100mm long plate
    • 6 LED temperature settings (160°C~230°C)
    • 30 sec heat up

    Safety
    • Swivel cord
    • Easy lock
    • Auto switch off after 60 mins
    • Heat-resistant pouch
    • Cool tip
    • Swivel cord
    • Easy lock
    • Auto switch off after 30 mins
    • Heat-resistant cap
    • Swivel cord
    • Easy lock
    • Auto switch off after 30 mins
    • Cool tip
    • Swivel cord
    • Easy lock
    • Auto switch off after 30 mins
    • LED signal after heat upSwivel cord
    • Easy lock
    • Auto switch off after 60 mins
    **Hair temperature & consumer test compared with HP8344
