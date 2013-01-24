The easier way
to clean between your teeth 1
An easier way to remove plaque between your teeth¹
Flossing is something we all plan to do, but often don't. The good news is there's a simpler and quicker alternative. The AirFloss uses bursts of air and water to clean between your teeth, without the hassle of regular floss.
A clean that's as effective as string floss²
The best shortcuts are the ones are the ones that save you time and don't compromise on quality. The AirFloss Pro takes just 60 seconds and is as effective at removing plaque as string floss². Win-win.
Improves gum healthin 2 weeks²
Great gum health is about more than just brushing. The AirFloss removes 99.9% of plaque³ and is proven to improve the gum health of 97% of users². It's also gentler on your gums than string floss⁴.
Fact: Acidic breakfast foods can weaken your enamel for about 45 minutes after you've eaten.
Tips: Brush before breakfast, and rinse with alcohol-free mouthwash after you've eaten.
Fact: As your bristles wear out they start to remove less plaque.
Tip: If your blue reminder bristles fade before three months of use, it's time to replace your brush head.
1 Was reported easier to use than string floss by 89% of users/patients surveyed in the US
2 When used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth rinse in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis
3 From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
4 Survey of U.S. patients