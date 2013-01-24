Bright interior lighting
Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED 38mm Festoons for interior lighting and license plates. Strong light for 6000 K daylight effect illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bright interior lighting
Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED 38mm Festoons for interior lighting and license plates. Strong light for 6000 K daylight effect illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits
Bright interior lighting
Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED 38mm Festoons for interior lighting and license plates. Strong light for 6000 K daylight effect illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bright interior lighting
Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED 38mm Festoons for interior lighting and license plates. Strong light for 6000 K daylight effect illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits
Your light requirements and taste may differ depending on the application. For the interior of your car, you can select from a variety of Philips Ultinon LED lamps for more brightness. Select a comfortable warm white 4000 Kelvin. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips interior LED lights.
Whether it’s your phone, your keys or your child’s missing left shoe, at some point we’ve all had to search for a misplaced item in a poorly lit car. With Philips LED interior lighting, you get a warm, bright and uniformly diffused light. So the next time you’re searching around in the trunk, the glove compartment or the floor of your car, you’ll be able to see exactly what you’re doing and find anything with ease.
You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last longer. And Philips Ultinon LED lights have additional resistance to heat and vibration, making them a perfect choice for long-lasting performance.
Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and good light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.
The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light. You get high-end style.
Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.
Packaging Data
Product description
Electrical characteristics
Marketing specifications
Light characteristics
Ordering information
Outerpack information
Packed product information
Lifetime