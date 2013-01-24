Brighter and more stylish
Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED for interior lighting. High Color Rendering LED reveals clear and vivid interior and objects' colors, with less blue light, for better eyes comfort. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brighter and more stylish
Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED for interior lighting. High Color Rendering LED reveals clear and vivid interior and objects' colors, with less blue light, for better eyes comfort. See all benefits
Brighter and more stylish
Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED for interior lighting. High Color Rendering LED reveals clear and vivid interior and objects' colors, with less blue light, for better eyes comfort. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brighter and more stylish
Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED for interior lighting. High Color Rendering LED reveals clear and vivid interior and objects' colors, with less blue light, for better eyes comfort. See all benefits
Whether it’s your phone, your keys or your child’s missing left shoe, at some point we’ve all had to search for a misplaced item in a poorly lit car. With Philips LED interior lighting, you get a warm, bright and uniformly diffused light. So the next time you’re searching around in the trunk, the glove compartment or the floor of your car, you’ll be able to see exactly what you’re doing and find anything with ease.
You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. And Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights are extremely durable. Due to the latest technological innovation, they prevent heat and vibrational damage and last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new lights should last you the lifetime of your car.
Blue light waves creates a glare that can reduce visual contrast and affect sharpness and clarity. This also may be one of the reasons for eyestrain, headaches, physical and mental fatigue. Sources of blue light includes computer screen, electronic devices, fluorescent-light and LED lights. Philips high 90+CRI LED light emits less blue light than standard LED interior light, for better eyes comfort.
CRI (color rendering index) is a measure of how accurately a light is rendering objects' true colors. Standard LED interior light may make colors to appear unnatural. Philips high 90+CRI LED light allows objects' colors to appear clear and vivid, improving their appearance.
Supplied with multi-socket options, to easily replace room lamp types T10 and festoon 30mm
Product description
Marketing specifications
Logistic data