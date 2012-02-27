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  • Drive with maximum safety and style Drive with maximum safety and style Drive with maximum safety and style

    interior and signaling bulb

    12956X2

    Drive with maximum safety and style

    Some vehicles equipped with a CANBus controller system may cause dash errors if you install LED bulbs. Use the Philips CEA5W warning canceller to remove these error signals, enjoy seamless performance of Philips [~5 W] LED signaling bulbs.

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    interior and signaling bulb

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    Drive with maximum safety and style

    LED warning canceller

    • Type of lamp: CANbus 5W
    • Pack of: 2
    • 12 V,5 W

    LED warning canceller

    In some vehicles that are equipped with a CANbus control system, the installation of LED bulbs may cause error signals on the dashboard. By using Philips LED warning cancellers, you will avoid those error signals caused by the failure diagnostic of the CANbus system.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Product highlight
      CANbus adaptor for LED [≈5W] Prevent error signal
      Expected benefits
      Advanced automotive system Easy to install Seamless performance

    • Product description

      Application
      • Front position
      • Room lamp
      Designation
      CEA 12956 12V 5W X2
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Range
      LED CANbus
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      ~5 W bulbs [R5W, T10, W5W, Festoon]

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      1.8  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Ordering code
      39722294

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8727900397222
      EAN3
      8719018005007

    • Packed product information

      MOQ (for professionals)
      4

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      3000 h

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