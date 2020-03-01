Strong road-legal headlights for darker conditions

Driving in winter is a challenge. But passionate drivers like to be tested. During those harsh winter months, you need to know your headlights are up to the job. Just as you would adapt to wintery roads by choosing winter tires, so you should demand the best visibility when driving in these darker, more dangerous conditions. Philips RacingVision headlamps give you more control in the toughest conditions, so you can worry less about the road and enjoy every ride.