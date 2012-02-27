Other items in the box
- Power cord
- Remote Control (with battery)
- Quick start guide
- User Manual
- VGA cable
221TE4LB/00
Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
Experience great multimedia performance on the Philips Motivo Full HD display. Combined with digital TV tuner, HDMI input and powerful sound, it's a great choice.See all benefits
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The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
SmartPicture is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartPicture dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
A digital television tuner built into a monitor to receive and display high quality TV signals from various sources.
SmartSound allows you to select various modes like Movie, Games, Music etc thereby automatically activating pre defined frequencies to enhance the sound related to the function
The USB multimedia connector allows direct access to JPEG photos, MP3 music without the requirement of PC. Plug your USB device directly into the monitor and start enjoying your favourite music or Photos with the help of the on-screen user friendly content browser which is easily accessible via supplied Remote Control.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
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Sound
Stand
Power
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Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Accessories
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