280Hz trail-blazing refresh rate for smoothest gameplay

Philips Evnia offers an overclockable 280Hz refresh rate that takes your gaming experience to new dimensions. The low input lag coupled with variable refresh rate technology gives you an Immersive gaming advantage. Plus, our wide view angle panel with high resolution provides a realistic gaming experience with unsurpassed color accuracy. Focus on what matters as adjustable stand gives the comfort you deserve and flicker-free gives an easy viewing, so you continue gaming without health worries.