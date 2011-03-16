Monitors
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LCD monitor, LED backlight
Discontinued
Support
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Drivers Windows 7
SmartControl Software for Windows - English
Localized commercial leaflet - English
All (3)
Monitors pixel defect policy
Can I connect my LCD monitor to any PC, workstation, or Mac?
Will the LCD screen be resistant to scratches?
The text "SmartImage On/Off" (with a vertical moving line) always appears on screen
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
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