4K HDR display with Ambiglow

559M1RYV/89
1 award
  Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming
    Monitor 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

    559M1RYV/89

    559M1RYV/89
    1 award

    Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming

    For true console gaming enthusiasts, the Designed for Xbox Momentum display delivers a new era of gaming. Level-up with sound by audio experts Bowers & Wilkins and new Ambiglow lighting for deeper immersion and overall gaming awesomeness. See all benefits

    Monitor 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

    Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming

    For true console gaming enthusiasts, the Designed for Xbox Momentum display delivers a new era of gaming. Level-up with sound by audio experts Bowers & Wilkins and new Ambiglow lighting for deeper immersion and overall gaming awesomeness. See all benefits

    Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming

    For true console gaming enthusiasts, the Designed for Xbox Momentum display delivers a new era of gaming. Level-up with sound by audio experts Bowers & Wilkins and new Ambiglow lighting for deeper immersion and overall gaming awesomeness. See all benefits

    Monitor 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

    Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming

    For true console gaming enthusiasts, the Designed for Xbox Momentum display delivers a new era of gaming. Level-up with sound by audio experts Bowers & Wilkins and new Ambiglow lighting for deeper immersion and overall gaming awesomeness. See all benefits

      Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming

      • Designed for Xbox
      • Momentum
      • 55" (139.7 cm)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      Designed for Xbox for the optimal gaming experience

      Designed for Xbox for the optimal gaming experience

      Unleash your console gaming. We partnered with the Xbox team to develop this Designed for Xbox display that is validated to deliver the optimal Xbox Series X visual performance the moment you plug it in.

      Smooth console gaming at 4K / 120Hz

      Smooth console gaming at 4K / 120Hz

      Game with ultra-clear 4K resolution at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate when you connect your Xbox Series X & other next-gen consoles via one of multiple HDMI 2.1 connections. A faster refresh rate ensures less skipped frames, showing enemy movement in ultra-clear, smooth motion to easily target them.

      4K / 144Hz PC gaming on the big screen

      4K / 144Hz PC gaming on the big screen

      PC gamers who demand a true 4K gaming experience with the fastest refresh rate of 144Hz can now enjoy even smoother performance with the included connections.

      Purpose-built for low latency gaming

      Purpose-built for low latency gaming

      Unlike standard TVs, Philips Momentum gaming displays are purpose-built with low lag and lighting fast pixel response as a priority and supports fast-paced, reaction time-sensitive games . The display also provides variable refresh rate (VRR) support for Xbox Series X to achieve seamlessly smooth motion.

      DisplayHDR 1000 for truly vivid details and realism

      DisplayHDR 1000 for truly vivid details and realism

      VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000 delivers a dramatically different visual experience vs. other 'HDR compatible' screens. Extreme deep blacks and bright whites contrast with brilliant colors, to bring out details that you've never experienced before. Gamers can spot enemies hiding the dark corners and shadows easily, and movie viewers can enjoy a more compelling and lifelike show. This Philips Momentum comes with several HDR modes, each optimized for your usage scenarios: HDR Game, HDR Movie, and HDR Photo.

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

      Integrated Bowers & Wilkins speakers for immersive sound

      Integrated Bowers & Wilkins speakers for immersive sound

      A new standard for gaming audio: covered by an acoustically transparent wool-blend Kvadrat material, the integrated speaker system by legendary speaker experts Bowers & Wilkins delivers an epic sound experience. With an integrated woofer, high-quality midrange drivers and tweeters, you can feel the action around you. This Philips Momentum display also offers True Sound audio modes specially tuned by Bowers & Wilkins: simply select an audio mode to optimize your gaming, viewing or listening experience.

      Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience

      Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience

      The innovative Ambiglow technology enhances the content on the screen by creating a halo of light from the monitor. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content, continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

      USB-C one cable does it all

      This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high- resolution video while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        55 inch / 139.7 cm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Pixel pitch
        0.315 x 0.315 mm
        Brightness
        Normal Mode: 750 cd/m2; HDR Mode: 1200  cd/m²
        Display colors
        Color support 1.07 billion colors
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 104%*, sRGB 125%*
        Color gamut (min.)
        DCI-P3 Coverage: 95%*
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Maximum resolution
        HDMI / DP: 3840 x 2160 @ 144 Hz*; USB-C: 3840 x 2160 @ 120 Hz
        Effective viewing area
        1209.6 (H) x 680.4 (V) mm
        Scanning Frequency
        HDMI: 30 - 135 kHz (H) / 48 - 144 Hz (V); DP: 30 - 254 kHz (H) / 48 - 144 Hz (V); USB C: 30 - 254 kHz (H) / 48 - 120 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        Delta E
        < 2 (sRGB)
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Pixel Density
        80 PPI
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        SmartUniformity
        93 ~ 105%
        Low Input Lag
        Yes
        Adaptive sync
        Yes
        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Premium
        HDR
        DisplayHDR 1000 certified
        Ambiglow
        3-sided
        HDMI 2.1 Feature
        VRR

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        HDMI 2.1 x 3, DP 1.4 x 1, USB-C x 1 (DP Alt mode, PD 65W)
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        USB:
        USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 2 fast charge B.C 1.2)

      • Convenience

        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Input/Up
        • Sound Mode/Down
        • SmartImage game/Back
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (200x200mm)
        MultiView
        PBP (2x devices)

      • Sound

        Output Power
        40 W (RMS), 2.1 Channel, Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
        Sound Enhancement
        DTS Sound
        Speaker Configuration
        2 x tweeters, 10 W x 2 mid-high speakers, 20 W x 1 woofer

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/10  degree

      • Power

        Power supply
        • Internal
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        On mode
        95.3 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - N.A.
        • Off - Red
        • Standby - Red (breathing)

      • Dimensions

        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        1390 x 990 x 376  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        1232 x 715 x 102  mm
        Product with stand(max height)
        1232 x 834 x 308  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        38.18  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        29.50  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        25.70  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        MTBF
        50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • TUV-BAUART
        • CU-EAC
        • EAEU RoHS

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured / Glossy

      • What's in the box?

        Accessory
        Remote control

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Awards

          • BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
          • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
          • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

