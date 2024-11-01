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    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    55BDL2005X/75

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    Command attention with a Philips X-Line Professional Videowall Display. Crisp contrast and narrow bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you're running an airport or hosting a conference.

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    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

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    Versatile videowall display.

    • 55"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Full HD
    • 500cd/m²
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    Ultra-narrow (3.5 mm) bezels. For distraction-free images

    Ultra-narrow (3.5 mm) bezels. For distraction-free images

    Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

    Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

    Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

    Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      138.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      54.6  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200 : 1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000 : 1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • 3.5mm jack
      • External speaker connection
      Video input
      • Component (BNC x3)
      • Composite (Share component Y)
      • Display Port1.2 (x1)
      • DVI-D
      • HDMI 1.4 (x2)
      • USB 2.0 ( x1)
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Other connections
      OPS
      Video output
      • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
      • DVI-I (x1)
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait
      • Landscape
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 10 x 10
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      Control software
      SICP / CMND&Control

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W (RMS)

    • Power

      Mains power
      Universal (AC 100 - 240V), 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      200  W
      Consumption (Max)
      250 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 3840 X 2160, 30Hz (Tiling)
      • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      3.5 mm (B-B)
      Smart Insert mount
      100 x100mm, 6 x M4 L6
      Set Width
      1213.5  mm
      Product weight
      28.8  kg
      Set Height
      684.3  mm
      Set Depth
      97.8  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      47.78  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      26.94  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.85  inch
      Bezel width
      Top/Left: 2.3mm, Bottom/Right: 1.2mm
      Product weight (lb)
      63.49  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      60,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • ISM
      • M4V
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPD
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MT2
      • MTS
      • TS
      • TTS
      • VOB
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • PLS
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • DVI-D cable
      • Edge alignment pins
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • RS232 cable
      Included Accessories
      • IR cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Kit-1 (x1)
      • Kit-2 (x2)
      • RS232 daisy chain cable
      • Thumb Screw (x8)
      Optional accessories
      • Edge finishing kit
      • Color calibration kit
      • CRD41

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • CB
      • BSMI
      • CU
      • ETL
      • FCC, Class A
      • PSB
      • RoHS

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • Batteries for remote control
    • DVI-D cable
    • Edge alignment pins
    • Quick start guide
    • Remote Control
    • RS232 cable
    • Optional accessories: Edge finishing kit
    • Optional accessories: Color calibration kit
    • Optional accessories: CRD41
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