Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Versatile videowall display Versatile videowall display Versatile videowall display

    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    55BDL3105X/75

    Versatile videowall display

    Command attention with a Philips X-Line Videowall display. An ultra-narrow bezel allows for near seamless linking for a display of any size, whilst Advanced ColourCalibration ensures a clear image in any lighting condition.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Versatile videowall display

    featuring an ultra-narrow bezel

    • 55"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Full HD
    • 500cd/m²
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

    Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

    Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

    Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

    Pure Colour Pro and advanced colour accuracy

    Boost image quality with Pure Colour Pro. Delivering higher luminance through custom colour temperature settings and advanced gamma calibration, content looks crisper and more radiant for stunning realism with a visual pop.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      138.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      54.6  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 B
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Video input
      • Component BNC (x3)
      • Composite (Share component Y)
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI-D (x1)
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
      • HDMI (x2)
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Other connections
      OPS
      Video output
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI-I (x1)
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • RJ45

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15 x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • DisplayPort
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      Control software
      SICP / CMND&Control

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W (RMS)

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      160  W
      Consumption (Max)
      320 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      3.5 mm (A-A)
      Set Width
      1213.4  mm
      Product weight
      26.2  kg
      Set Height
      684.2  mm
      Set Depth
      98 mm(D@Wall Mount)/ 99.2 (D@Handle)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      47.77  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      26.94  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.86 (D@Wall Mount)/ 3.91 (D@Handle)  inch
      Bezel width
      Top/Left: 2.3mm, Bottom/Right: 1.2mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • ISM
      • M4V
      • Manifest
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPD
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MT2
      • MTS
      • TS
      • TTS
      • VOB
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • LPCM
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • PLS
      • WMA

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Edge alignment pins
      • DVI-D cable
      • RS232 cable
      Included Accessories
      • Edge Alignment Kit (1) -1 pcs
      • Edge Alignment Kit (2) - 2 pcs
      • HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • IR cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • RS232 daisy chain cable
      • Thumb Screw (x8)
      Optional accessories
      • Edge finishing kit
      • Color calibration kit
      • CRD41

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • CB
      • BSMI
      • CU
      • EPA
      • ETL
      • FCC, Class A
      • PSB
      • RoHS
      • VCCI

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • Quick start guide
    • Edge alignment pins
    • DVI-D cable
    • RS232 cable
    • Optional accessories: Edge finishing kit
    • Optional accessories: Color calibration kit
    • Optional accessories: CRD41
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.