55BDL4002H/75
Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition
Stay visible day and night with Philips H-Line high bright displays. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for showcasing engaging content in windows and lighter locations. From airports to shopping malls, and more.
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Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.
Enhanced thermal management, Hight Tni Liquid Crystal panels and built-in thermal sensors to cope with high ambient temperatures. Display brightness up to 2500cd/m² for high ambient lighting conditions. Display polarizer compatible with polarized sunglasses for improved visibility of content.
High-brightness street facing digital displays command attention in any lighting condition, boosting store exposure and attracting customers. Spectacular brightness of up to 2500 cd/m² ensures high visibility and pure image quality, even in extreme ambient light conditions.
Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of a media player failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.
Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).
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