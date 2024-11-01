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  • Interactive education display Interactive education display Interactive education display

    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    65BDL4052E/02

    Interactive education display

    Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.

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    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

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    Interactive education display

    Featuring multi-touch technology

    • 65"
    • Powered by Android
    • Multi-touch
    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

    Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

    Whiteboard mode built-in

    Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

    Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

    Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI interact dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

    Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

    WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

    Display Surface

    Anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-fingerprint, 7 MoH hardness.

    Catch the Wave for revolutionary results

    Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips E-Line displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      163.9  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      64.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.372 x 0.372 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Brightness (after glass)
      360  cd/m²
      Brightness (before glass)
      390  cd/m²
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Panel technology
      ADS
      Operating system
      Android 11
      OS UI resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
      Video input
      • DVI-D (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
      • USB 2.0 (x3)
      • USB 3.0 (x3)
      • USB-C (up to 65W)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • micro SD
      • USB-B (x3)
      Video output
      HDMI 2.0 (x1)
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape (18/7)
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      • Smart Insert
      • AC Out
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x15 W

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      170  W
      Consumption (Max)
      430 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 350, 70Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 832 x 624, 75Hz
      • 848 x 480, 60Hz
      • 960x720, 75Hz
      • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
      • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
      • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
      • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
      • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
      • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      Video formats
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 2160p, 50, 60Hz
      • 480i, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      100x100mm, 6xM4L6
      Set Width
      1494.3  mm
      Set Height
      883.2  mm
      Weight
      44.26  kg
      Set Depth
      99.5mm(D_Max)/78.5mm(D_Wallmount)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      58.83  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      34.77  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.92 (D_Max)/3.09(D_Wallmount)  inch
      Bezel width
      17.8mm(T/R/L) x 31.7mm(B)

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      53.8  kg
      Product with packaging (lb)
      118.61  lb
      Product without stand (kg)
      44.26  kg
      Product without stand (lb)
      97.58  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • H.263
      • H.264
      • H.265
      • MPEG1/2
      • MPEG4
      • VP8
      • VP9
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • HEAAC
      • MPEG

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      MTK 9970A
      Memory
      8GB
      Storage
      32 GB eMMc
      Wifi
      2G/5G/6G 2T2R

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • Cleaning cloth (x1)
      • AC Power Cord
      • AC Switch Cover
      • Cable clip (x3)
      • DVI - I Cable (1.8m) (x1)
      • HDMI Cable (3m) (x1)
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • RS232 cable
      • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
      • Touch Pen (x2)
      • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
      • USB cover and screws
      Optional accessories
      Interact dongles

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Dutch
      • Danish
      • English
      • French
      • Finnish
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Norwegian
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      5 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • EAC
      • EMF
      • ETL

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      0-gap Infrared touch
      Touch points
      20 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      • Anti-Glare
      • Tempered safety glass 7MOHS
      • Blue light filter

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Optional accessories: Interact dongles
    Badge-D2C

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