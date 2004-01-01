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    Professional TV

    65HFL6014U/12

    One step ahead

    With this powerful Philips Professional TV, vibrant picture quality is only the beginning. Chromecast built-in and easy access to the Google Play Store give you the edge when it comes to engaging guests.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional TV

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    One step ahead

    With Chromecast built-in

    • 65" MediaSuite
    • powered by Android™

    Android updates. Always the latest functionality

    Android-powered Philips Professional TVs are fast, versatile, and easy to navigate. The TVs are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.

    Chromecast built-in . Cast content to the big screen

    Enable hassle-free wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) to your Android-powered Philips Professional TV. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.

    Google Play Store. Find it. Watch it. Play it

    With one-touch access to the Google Play Store it's easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional TV.

    Be seen. Brand the TV's UI with your logo

    Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customize with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colors to the search bar to increase the visibility of your brand.

    Analytics on-board. Get stats on what's being watched

    From hotel chain to sports bar, monitor how your Android-powered Philips Professional TV is used. Find out how often specific channels are watched. Test the effectiveness of your advertising. Get the information you need to manage costs effectively, with easy access to screen-time data.

    AppControl. Install and manage apps remotely and securely

    Take full, centralized control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network. Giving you the ability to offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.

    CMND & Control. Operate, update, maintain

    Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs, updating software, and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more.

    CMND & Check-in. Personalize every experience

    Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information-such as name and language spoken-to create a personalized experience. Whether you're adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      65  inch
      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      164  cm
      Display
      4K Ultra HD LED
      Panel resolution
      3840x2160p
      Brightness
      370  cd/m²
      Viewing angle
      178º (H) / 178º (V)

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Tuner
      • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
      • T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
      USB, LAN
      • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
      • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
      HDMI 1/2
      Up to 3840x2160p @60Hz
      HDMI 3
      Up to 3840x2160p @30Hz

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      • DVB-T/T2/C
      • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
      Analog TV
      PAL
      IP Playback
      • Multicast
      • Unicast
      • OTT App Channels

    • Android TV

      OS
      Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)
      Memory size(Flash)
      16GB*

    • Features

      Ease of use
      • Picture Style
      • Sound Style
      Digital services
      • 8d EPG
      • Now&Next
      • MHEG
      • Teletext
      • HbbTV
      • Subtitles
      Local control
      Joystick

    • Hospitality Features

      Hotel mode
      • Joystick Control Lock
      • Menu lock
      • Installation Menu Lock
      • Volume limitation
      Prison mode
      • high security mode
      • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
      Timer
      • Sleep Timer
      • Wake Up Alarm
      • Wake Up On Channel
      • Wake up Sounds
      Switch On control
      • Channel
      • Feature
      • Picture Format
      • Volume
      • Picture Style
      Power control
      • Quick Start Mode
      • Auto Power ON
      • WoLAN
      • WoWLAN
      Apps
      • Google Play Store
      • Cloud-based Apps
      • AppControl
      Your brand
      • Customizable Home Screen
      • Customizable Welcome App
      • Location Name (Geonames ID)
      • CMND&Create
      • Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
      Clock
      • Clock in Standby Mode
      • On-screen Clock
      • Optional External Clock
      Cloning and Firmware update
      • Instant Initial Cloning
      • Via USB/RF/IP
      CMND&Control
      • Off-Line Channel Editor
      • Off-Line Settings Editor
      • Remote Management over IP/RF
      • CMND&Create
      • TV Group management
      Control
      • JEDI Native Android TV Control
      • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
      • Serial Xpress Protocol
      Integrated services
      5 Day Weather Forecast
      Interactive DRM
      • VSecure
      • Playready Smoothstreaming
      • Securemedia
      Revenue generation
      MyChoice
      Languages
      Guest language control
      Remote Control
      • Low Battery Detection
      • RC Battery Door Lock
      • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
      Channels
      • Combined List
      • Themed lists
      CMND&Check-In
      • Guest Name
      • Guest Language
      • Messages
      • Bill on TV
      • Express Checkout
      Sharing
      • Chromecast Ultra built-in
      • Secure Sharing
      • Network-managed Sharing

    • Healthcare features

      Control
      • Multi-Remote Control
      • Healthcare RC compatible
      • Nurse call system compatible
      Convenience
      • Headphone out
      • Independent main speaker mute
      Safety
      • Double isolation class II
      • Flame retardant

    • Multimedia

      Video playback supported
      • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      • WMV9/VC1
      • HEVC
      • Containers: AVI, MKV
      • VP9
      Music formats supported
      • MP3
      • AAC
      • WAV
      • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
      • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
      Subtitle formats supported
      • SRT
      • SMI
      • TXT
      Picture formats supported
      • JPG
      • PNG
      • BMP
      • GIF

    • Audio

      Sound output Power
      20 (2x10)  W
      Bathroom speaker out
      1.5W Mono 8Ohm
      Speakers
      • 2.0
      • Down Firing
      Sound Features
      • DTS-HD
      • Dolby Atmos Compatible
      • Dolby MS12D
      • AC-4
      • DTS Studio Sound

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      0 °C to 40 °C
      Standby power consumption
      <0.3W
      Energy Label Class
      G
      Eu Energy Label power
      105  W
      Power Saving Features
      Eco mode
      EPREL registration number
      421974

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Remote Control 22AV1905A/12
      • 2x AAA batteries
      • Power Cord
      • Warranty Leaflet
      • Legal and Safety brochure
      • Edge Stand
      Optional
      • Remote Control 22AV1904A/12
      • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
      • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
      • External Clock 22AV1860A/12
      • DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
      • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

    • Wireless Connectivity

      Wireless LAN
      • 802.11 ac
      • Wifi-Direct

    • Connectivity Bottom

      Antenna
      IEC-75
      Digital Audio out
      Optical
      Ethernet (LAN)
      RJ-45
      VGA input
      • 15 pin D-sub
      • Audio in
      HDMI3
      HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
      USB3
      USB 2.0

    • Connectivity Side

      USB2
      USB 3.0
      Common Interface Slot
      CI+ 1.3.2
      HDMI1
      HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
      HDMI2
      HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
      Headphone out
      Mini-Jack
      USB1
      USB 2.0

    • Connectivity Rear

      Bathroom speaker out
      Mini-Jack
      External power
      12V, max 1.5A
      External Control
      RJ-48

    • Connectivity Enhancements

      RJ48
      • IR-In/Out
      • Serial Xpress interface
      EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
      • One touch play
      • System Standby
      • RC pass through
      • system audio control
      LAN
      Wake up on LAN
      HDMI
      • ARC (all ports)
      • MHL 2.0 (HDMI1)

    • Design

      Colour
      Silver

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1462  mm
      Set Height
      842  mm
      Set Depth
      71/87  mm
      Product weight
      24,5  kg
      Set width (with stand)
      1462  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      906  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      279  mm
      Product weight (+stand)
      25,2  kg
      Wall mount compatible
      • M6
      • 400 x 200 mm

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Batteries for remote control
    • Remote Control
    • Warranty leaflet
    • Power cord
    • Table top stand
    Badge-D2C

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    • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
    • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
    • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
    • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
    • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
    • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC

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