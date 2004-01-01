With this powerful Philips Professional TV, vibrant picture quality is only the beginning. Chromecast built-in and easy access to the Google Play Store give you the edge when it comes to engaging guests.
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Android-powered Philips Professional TVs are fast, versatile, and easy to navigate. The TVs are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.
Chromecast built-in . Cast content to the big screen
Enable hassle-free wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) to your Android-powered Philips Professional TV. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.
Google Play Store. Find it. Watch it. Play it
With one-touch access to the Google Play Store it's easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional TV.
Be seen. Brand the TV's UI with your logo
Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customize with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colors to the search bar to increase the visibility of your brand.
Analytics on-board. Get stats on what's being watched
From hotel chain to sports bar, monitor how your Android-powered Philips Professional TV is used. Find out how often specific channels are watched. Test the effectiveness of your advertising. Get the information you need to manage costs effectively, with easy access to screen-time data.
AppControl. Install and manage apps remotely and securely
Take full, centralized control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network. Giving you the ability to offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.
CMND & Control. Operate, update, maintain
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs, updating software, and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more.
CMND & Check-in. Personalize every experience
Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information-such as name and language spoken-to create a personalized experience. Whether you're adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.