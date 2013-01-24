Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Professional DJ headphones

A3PRO/00
Find support for this product
  • Professional DJ Headphones Professional DJ Headphones Professional DJ Headphones
    -{discount-value}

    Professional DJ headphones

    A3PRO/00
    Find support for this product

    Professional DJ Headphones

    Created in collaboration with 5-time world’s best DJ award winner, Armin van Buuren, the A3PRO headphones are made for the electronic music life. On the move or by the mixing desk these headphones will add power and vibrance to every tune. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,699.00
    Find similar products

    Professional DJ headphones

    Professional DJ Headphones

    Created in collaboration with 5-time world’s best DJ award winner, Armin van Buuren, the A3PRO headphones are made for the electronic music life. On the move or by the mixing desk these headphones will add power and vibrance to every tune. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all dj

      Professional DJ Headphones

      in collaboration with Armin van Buuren

      • Professional DJ headphones
      • Over-ear
      • Deluxe breathable ear cushions
      • Full folding
      50mm drivers handling 3000mW for distortion-free music

      50mm drivers handling 3000mW for distortion-free music

      High powered 50mm neodymium drivers, engineered for 3000mW of power deliver clear, dynamic and distortion-free music even at high volumes or with high audio input power.

      Closed-back and isolating cusions for total sound isolation

      Closed-back and isolating cusions for total sound isolation

      A closed-back architecture maximizes bass and helps you listen to your music as loud as you want without leaking, while supra-aural cushions seal the gap between your ears and the headphones for superior sound isolation.

      Twist-and-click detachable easy replacement ear cushions

      Twist-and-click detachable easy replacement ear cushions

      Bayonet mount ear cushions easily twist and click into place with the same secure mechanism of a camera lens. The soft ear cushions provide long-wearing comfort.

      90 degree swivel ear-shells for DJ monitoring

      90 degree swivel ear-shells for DJ monitoring

      Designed with the professional DJ in mind, the earpieces on these headphones can each rotate 90° – for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be put to good use even in more casual listening, when temporary attention has to be paid to outside sounds.

      Soft silicone headband for long-wearing comfort

      Soft silicone headband for long-wearing comfort

      The A3-PRO professional DJ headphones come with a soft silicone headband that makes them so comfortable you can forget you are wearing them even after hours of mixing.

      6.3mm threaded adaptor connects to any music equipment

      The Philips professional DJ headphones come with a 6.3mm threaded adapter that can plug into anything. Simply slip it over your headphones connector and plug it into your DJ turntable for unbelievable sound right from your decks. Do the same with your home Hi-Fi for a home music experience like no other.

      Coiled cable stretches to 1.8m for more freedom of movement

      Enjoy greater freedom of movement with a 1.4m long cable with a coiled section that can extend to 1.8m. The coil also reduces the strain on parts caused by pulling, while providing extra extension without the tangled mess of cables.

      Source-accurate sound for as-recorded music enjoyment

      Source-accurate sound reproducion brings you sound as it was recorded in the booth, without distortion or alteration, so the sound you hear is true to the original.

      Superior sound isolation for use in high noise environments

      Soft sealing cushions isolate your ears from the outside world, so you can focus on the beat without distraction.

      Ultra compact folding design for easy storing and carrying

      Designed to give you the best experience on the go, your Philips professional DJ headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage. Smart design and careful selection of components, like well-built hinges, allow the headphone parts to be maneuvered with ease.

      Deluxe breathable ear cushions for comfort and ergonomic fit

      The materials used are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. The earpads also seals in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Frequency response
        12 - 23,000  Hz
        Maximum power input
        3000 mW
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Distortion
        < 0.5%
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Sensitivity
        108  dB
        Speaker diameter
        50  mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        one-sided

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 72871 2
        Depth
        11  cm
        Gross weight
        0.6745  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        Nett weight
        0.3845  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.29  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.579  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72871 9
        Height
        27.5  cm
        Length
        24  cm
        Nett weight
        0.769  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        Tare weight
        0.81  kg
        Width
        21.5  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • 90mm replaceable ear cushions sold separately shop.philips.com and armadashop.com
          • Replaceable cables sold separately shop.philips.com and armadashop.com

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.