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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Formaldehyde removal filter AC4127
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Formaldehyde removal filter AC4127

Discontinued

Formaldehyde removal filter

AC4127/00

Healthy air always

This Philips extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter with extra capacity of activated carbon filters out formaldehyde and TVOCs in no time. It also effectively filters out allergens and bacteria.

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Healthy air always

Filters out formaldehyde and TVOCs in no time

The extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter cleans air of harmful agents and is ultra-effective in formaldehyde removal. With German technology and specially treated activated carbon, it cleans the air of formaldehyde and other harmful gases in no time.

Filters out dust, allergens and bacteria

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

Technical Specifications

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