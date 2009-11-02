ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Formaldehyde filter AC4142
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Formaldehyde filter AC4142

Discontinued

Formaldehyde filter

AC4142/00

Healthy air always

The Philips dedicated formaldehyde filter combined with activated carbon filter, which filter out formaldehyde and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) as well as harmful gases and odors.

See all benefits

Healthy air always

Filters out formaldehyde & other volatile organic compound*

* In combination with the activated carton (AC) filter, the formaldyhyde filter filters out formaldehyde and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs). In combination with the HEPA filter, the formaldehyde filter filters out bacteria, dust and allergens.

Filters out dust, allergens and bacteria

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips