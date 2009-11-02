Discontinued
AC4142/00
Healthy air always
The Philips dedicated formaldehyde filter combined with activated carbon filter, which filter out formaldehyde and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) as well as harmful gases and odors.
* In combination with the activated carton (AC) filter, the formaldyhyde filter filters out formaldehyde and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs). In combination with the HEPA filter, the formaldehyde filter filters out bacteria, dust and allergens.
Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.