ADD583/90
Create a crisp and refreshing taste
With AquaShield filtration system, this filter can effectively remove 110* kinds of harmful materials and the rich strontium element is beneficial to human by separatting out mineral elements.See all benefits
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The AquaShield filtration system can effectively remove 110* kinds of harmful substances, providing you and your famlily clean and fresh water.
The rich strontium technology can separate out elements that are beneficial and healthy to human body.
The total capacity reaches 2000L* and you just need to replace the filter element once a year.
General specifications
Main parameters
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