Other items in the box
- Audio cable
- AC/DC adaptor
- User manual
Favorite tunes from a classic design
An analog portable radio that works on mains and batteries. Its convenient controls let you tune in to your favorite stations easily. Its wooden box design gives it a classic look and improves sound quality. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Favorite tunes from a classic design
An analog portable radio that works on mains and batteries. Its convenient controls let you tune in to your favorite stations easily. Its wooden box design gives it a classic look and improves sound quality. See all benefits
Favorite tunes from a classic design
An analog portable radio that works on mains and batteries. Its convenient controls let you tune in to your favorite stations easily. Its wooden box design gives it a classic look and improves sound quality. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Favorite tunes from a classic design
An analog portable radio that works on mains and batteries. Its convenient controls let you tune in to your favorite stations easily. Its wooden box design gives it a classic look and improves sound quality. See all benefits
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
This system has 2W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
MP3 line-in connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content via your audio system. By simply connecting your portable MP3 player to the audio system via its built-in line-in jack, you can enjoy superb sound quality while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.