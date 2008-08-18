Search terms

Portable Radio

AE2730/12
    An analog portable radio that works on mains and batteries. Its convenient controls let you tune in to your favorite stations easily. Its wooden box design gives it a classic look and improves sound quality. See all benefits

    An analog portable radio that works on mains and batteries. Its convenient controls let you tune in to your favorite stations easily. Its wooden box design gives it a classic look and improves sound quality. See all benefits

    An analog portable radio that works on mains and batteries. Its convenient controls let you tune in to your favorite stations easily. Its wooden box design gives it a classic look and improves sound quality. See all benefits

      • Classic design
      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      2W RMS total output power

      2W RMS total output power

      This system has 2W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Line-in connection for your portable music playback

      MP3 line-in connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content via your audio system. By simply connecting your portable MP3 player to the audio system via its built-in line-in jack, you can enjoy superb sound quality while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 W
        Sound enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Sound system
        mono

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in
        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6
        Power supply
        220 - 240  V

      • Accessories

        Others
        User Manual
        Cables/Connection
        • AC-DC adapter
        • audio cable

      • Dimensions

        Main unit depth
        141  mm
        Main unit height
        137  mm
        Main unit width
        260  mm
        Product weight
        1.67  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Audio cable
      • AC/DC adaptor
      • User manual

