Search terms

EN
ZH

Portable Radio

AE2790/12
  • Favorite tunes from a classic design Favorite tunes from a classic design Favorite tunes from a classic design
    -{discount-value}

    Portable Radio

    AE2790/12

    Favorite tunes from a classic design

    Philips digital radio that has an extra large, easy-to-read LCD display with backlight. Comes with line-in connectivity for your MP3 player and a built-in alarm clock. Its wood finishing gives it a classic look and enhances audio quality. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable Radio

    Favorite tunes from a classic design

    Philips digital radio that has an extra large, easy-to-read LCD display with backlight. Comes with line-in connectivity for your MP3 player and a built-in alarm clock. Its wood finishing gives it a classic look and enhances audio quality. See all benefits

    Favorite tunes from a classic design

    Philips digital radio that has an extra large, easy-to-read LCD display with backlight. Comes with line-in connectivity for your MP3 player and a built-in alarm clock. Its wood finishing gives it a classic look and enhances audio quality. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable Radio

    Favorite tunes from a classic design

    Philips digital radio that has an extra large, easy-to-read LCD display with backlight. Comes with line-in connectivity for your MP3 player and a built-in alarm clock. Its wood finishing gives it a classic look and enhances audio quality. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Radios

      Favorite tunes from a classic design

      • Classic design
      • Digital tuning
      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      2W RMS total output power

      2W RMS total output power

      This system has 2W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      0

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Clock, alarm and sleep timer

      0

      Built-in clock function

      A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 W
        Sound enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)
        Sound system
        mono

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in
        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW
        Station presets
        20
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning

      • Convenience

        Backlight color
        white
        Clock
        sleep timer
        Display Digits
        5
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6
        Power supply
        220 - 240  V

      • Accessories

        Others
        User Manual
        Cables/Connection
        • AC-DC adapter
        • audio cable

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        2
        Main unit depth
        141  mm
        Main unit height
        137  mm
        Main unit width
        260  mm
        Product weight
        1.67  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Audio cable
      • AC/DC adaptor
      • User manual

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.