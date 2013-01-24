Home
InRange Bluetooth smart leash

AEA1000/00
2 Awards
    Keep your valuables within range

    Philips InRange keeps your valuables and iPhone within range using Bluetooth® wireless technology. It alerts you if you leave your valuables behind and can find them when misplaced. Fits perfectly into wallets or keys for peace of mind. See all benefits

      Keep your valuables within range

      by using Philips InRange wirelessly

      • for iPhone 5/4S & the new iPad
      Free InRange app to pair iPhone to multiple InRange

      Free InRange app to pair iPhone to multiple InRange

      On your iPhone 4S/New iPad, download Philips InRange from Apple App Store and start running the app. Follow the on-screen instruction to add the items you want to protect and set the alarm range. Then attach Philips InRange devices to the item.

      Locate your iPhone or InRange with just one touch

      Locate your iPhone or InRange with just one touch

      To look for the added item within the set range, tap the home button on your iPhone 4S/New iPad and the InRange device attached to the item rings. Press the button on the InRange device to look for your iPhone 4S/New iPad within the set range in reverse.

      Alerts when InRange and iPhone are out of range

      Alerts when InRange and iPhone are out of range

      Make calls via Bluetooth headset even with InRange paired

      Make calls via Bluetooth headset even with InRange paired

      Small and thin to easily fit into your wallet's card pocket

      Small and thin to easily fit into your wallet's card pocket

      InRange with protective case safely attaches to keys or bags

      InRange with protective case safely attaches to keys or bags

      Technical Specifications

      • Bluetooth® wireless technology

        Version
        BT 4.0
        Find Me Profile 4.0
        Yes
        Proximity Profile 4.0
        Yes
        Battery Service 4.0
        Yes
        Tx Power Service 4.0
        Yes
        Phone Alert Status Profile 4.0
        yes
        Alert Notification Profile 4.0
        yes

      • Sound

        Buzzer
        Yes

      • iPhone/iPad App

        Free Philips InRange App
        Yes
        Connects up to 3 InRange units
        Yes

      • iPad compatibility

        The new iPad
        Yes

      • iPhone compatibility

        iPhone 4S
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        silicon pouch with metallic lock
        CR2016 battery
        2 pcs
        Lanyard
        Yes
        Metal pin
        for battery door release
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Power Supply

        Battery
        CR2016
        Battery life
        3 months

      • Dimensions

        Product width
        60  mm
        Product height
        40  mm
        Product depth
        3.8  mm
        Product weight (g)
        20

          Awards

          • Philips is not responsible for stolen valuables of any kind that may be caused by the use of InRange.

